Alice Home Care Co-Founder Attended Kaiser Permanente Aging Well Summit

Alice Home Care announced today that co-founder and co-owner Alice Lai-Bitker attended Kaiser Permanente's Aging Well Summit on October 7, 2025, at the Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts in Oakland, California. The full-day conference brought together state and local leaders, geriatricians, community advocates, policymakers, and aging experts to address critical innovations supporting healthy aging across California communities and health systems.

The summit focused on preparing California for a significant demographic shift, as one in four state residents will be 60 or older by 2030. The event featured keynote presentations from legendary entertainer Rita Moreno and renowned anti-ageism activist Ashton Applewhite, who engaged in a fireside chat about redefining the aging journey and challenging societal stereotypes that limit opportunities for older adults.

Lai-Bitker's participation in the summit reflects Alice Home Care's ongoing commitment to staying informed about emerging trends, best practices, and policy developments affecting senior care delivery throughout the Bay Area. The conference addressed six primary thematic areas, including changing demographics and emerging needs, age-friendly health systems and communities, caregiver and workforce solutions, technology integration and digital literacy, partnerships between healthcare and social services, and policy advocacy opportunities.

"Attending the Aging Well Summit reinforced the critical importance of the work we do every day at Alice Home Care," said Alice Lai-Bitker, co-founder and co-owner of Alice Home Care. "The conference highlighted that supporting seniors to age with dignity in their own homes isn't just a business service-it's a vital community need that will only grow more pressing as California's population ages. The insights I gained from leading experts will help us continue improving how we serve our clients and their families."

The summit provided Lai-Bitker with opportunities to reconnect with longtime colleagues in the aging services field, including Lara Calvert, Executive Director of Spectrum Community Services, and May Funabiki with Senior Injury Prevention. Lai-Bitker and Funabiki were both trained as instructors for the Matter of Balance Fall Prevention program years ago, demonstrating the sustained professional relationships that characterize California's aging services network.

Lai-Bitker also encountered Brendalynn Goodall, Commissioner of the California Commission on Aging, whom she first met over 15 years ago while working on aging policy issues during her decade-long tenure with the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, including her service as Board President. These professional connections enable Alice Home Care to stay connected with policy developments and community resources that benefit clients throughout Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.

The conference addressed critical workforce challenges facing California's home care industry, including recruitment, training, and retention of qualified caregivers. Alice Home Care has implemented comprehensive screening and training protocols that exceed minimum regulatory requirements, including multiple reference checks, DOJ and FBI background screening, and more than eight hours of initial training before caregivers begin working with clients. The company provides direct supervision for all caregivers and requires annual continuing education to maintain high service quality standards.

Technology integration and digital equity emerged as significant themes at the summit, addressing how digital health tools and remote monitoring systems can enhance independence and safety for older adults while acknowledging barriers that prevent many seniors from accessing these innovations. Alice Home Care has incorporated technology solutions into its service delivery while maintaining the personal connections and human interaction that remain central to effective senior care.





The summit's emphasis on age-friendly communities aligns with Alice Home Care's mission of enabling seniors to remain independent in their own homes while receiving appropriate support and assistance. The Alameda-based agency serves clients throughout Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, providing comprehensive non-medical home care services including companionship, personal care assistance, light housekeeping, and specialized support for clients with dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and end-of-life care needs.

Alice Home Care operates under California license number 14700029 and maintains Better Business Bureau accreditation with an A+ rating. The agency offers 24-hour, seven-day-a-week availability and employs caregivers directly, providing workers' compensation insurance and comprehensive benefits while maintaining quality through ongoing supervision and training.

For more information about Alice Home Care's services, families can contact the agency at (510) 924-8529 or visit the company's office at 2515 Santa Clara Avenue, Suite 201, Alameda, CA 94501.

