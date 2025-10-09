Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, October 9, 2025


2025-10-09 03:18:10
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Go Black - R&Beatles at Blue Note (Paulista), Brazú Quintê convidando Toninho Ferragutti at JazzB (Vila Buarque), Stand Up Raiz (duas sessões) at My F Comedy Club (Cerqueira César), and Aniversário Casa Lab - Dia 3 com Mundiko + Tv República + Arizka (Vila Mariana).

Also notable: Coletivo NE_XO - Em Atos de Ruir (dança) at Teatro Centro da Terra (Perdizes) and Quasimodo (disco/funk party) at Bourbon Street (Moema).

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Go Black: R&Beatles (soul/R&B meets Beatles)
  • Why picked: Polished, high-energy reinterpretations in a world-class seated room on Paulista.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista , 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website: bluenotesp/shows
  • Tickets: Eventim - Go Black: R&Beatles
JazzB - Brazú Quintê convida Toninho Ferragutti (instrumental/jazz)
  • Why picked: Virtuoso accordion feature with a top SP ensemble in an intimate downtown club.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Sympla - Brazú Quintê c/ Ferragutti
My F Comedy Club - Stand Up Raiz (two seatings)
  • Why picked: Fast-turnover Thursday bill with a strong local lineup, walkable from Paulista.
  • Start: 19:30 and 22:00
  • Address: Alameda Santos, 1518, Cerqueira César
  • Website/Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - My F agenda
Casa Lab - Aniversário da Casa Lab (Dia 3): Mundiko + Tv República + Arizka
  • Why picked: Indie/alt celebration night capping a three-day birthday run in Vila Mariana.
  • Start: 19:00 (abertura)
  • Address: Rua Loefgren, 930, Vila Mariana
  • Info: @casalab - anúncio
  • Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Dia 3
Also notable
  • Teatro Centro da Terra - Coletivo NE_XO: Em Atos de Ruir (dança) - Start: 20:00; Address: R. Piracuama, 19, Perdizes; Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" or .
  • Bourbon Street - Quasimodo (disco/funk party) - Start: 21:30; Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema; Info/Reservas: Bourbon Street IG reel . Sympla hub .
Suggested route

19:00 Casa Lab (Vila Mariana) → 20:00 rideshare to Paulista for Go Black: R&Beatles (Blue Note) → 21:40 head to Vila Buarque for Brazú Quintê c/ Ferragutti (JazzB 21:00; catch main set) → 22:45 pivot to Cerqueira César for Stand Up Raiz (22:00).

Alternate: swap Casa Lab for Centro da Terra (dança, 20:00) and finish late in Moema at Bourbon Street (21:30).

Getting around & quick tips
  • Paulista ↔ Vila Buarque ↔ Vila Mariana ↔ Moema legs run ~15–35 min by app rides on Thursdays-set a pickup point after shows.
  • Carry a photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Keep phones zipped and use door-to-door rides late.
  • Blue Note and JazzB are seated rooms-arrive a bit early for better tables.

Note: Listings verified for Thursday, Oct 9, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck ticket/venue pages for last-minute changes.

MENAFN09102025007421016031ID1110175531

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search