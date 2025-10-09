São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, October 9, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, October 9, 2025
Also notable: Coletivo NE_XO - Em Atos de Ruir (dança) at Teatro Centro da Terra (Perdizes) and Quasimodo (disco/funk party) at Bourbon Street (Moema).Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Go Black: R&Beatles (soul/R&B meets Beatles)
-
Why picked: Polished, high-energy reinterpretations in a world-class seated room on Paulista.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Paulista , 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)
Website: bluenotesp/shows
Tickets: Eventim - Go Black: R&Beatles
-
Why picked: Virtuoso accordion feature with a top SP ensemble in an intimate downtown club.
Start: 21:00
Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Tickets: Sympla - Brazú Quintê c/ Ferragutti
-
Why picked: Fast-turnover Thursday bill with a strong local lineup, walkable from Paulista.
Start: 19:30 and 22:00
Address: Alameda Santos, 1518, Cerqueira César
Website/Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - My F agenda
-
Why picked: Indie/alt celebration night capping a three-day birthday run in Vila Mariana.
Start: 19:00 (abertura)
Address: Rua Loefgren, 930, Vila Mariana
Info: @casalab - anúncio
Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Dia 3
-
Teatro Centro da Terra - Coletivo NE_XO: Em Atos de Ruir (dança)
- Start: 20:00; Address: R. Piracuama, 19, Perdizes; Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" or .
Bourbon Street - Quasimodo (disco/funk party)
- Start: 21:30; Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema; Info/Reservas: Bourbon Street IG reel . Sympla hub .
19:00 Casa Lab (Vila Mariana) → 20:00 rideshare to Paulista for Go Black: R&Beatles (Blue Note) → 21:40 head to Vila Buarque for Brazú Quintê c/ Ferragutti (JazzB 21:00; catch main set) → 22:45 pivot to Cerqueira César for Stand Up Raiz (22:00).
Alternate: swap Casa Lab for Centro da Terra (dança, 20:00) and finish late in Moema at Bourbon Street (21:30).Getting around & quick tips
-
Paulista ↔ Vila Buarque ↔ Vila Mariana ↔ Moema legs run ~15–35 min by app rides on Thursdays-set a pickup point after shows.
Carry a photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Keep phones zipped and use door-to-door rides late.
Blue Note and JazzB are seated rooms-arrive a bit early for better tables.
Note: Listings verified for Thursday, Oct 9, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck ticket/venue pages for last-minute changes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment