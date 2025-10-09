São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Thursday, October 9, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Go Black - R&Beatles at Blue Note (Paulista), Brazú Quintê convidando Toninho Ferragutti at JazzB (Vila Buarque), Stand Up Raiz (duas sessões) at My F Comedy Club (Cerqueira César), and Aniversário Casa Lab - Dia 3 com Mundiko + Tv República + Arizka (Vila Mariana).

Also notable: Coletivo NE_XO - Em Atos de Ruir (dança) at Teatro Centro da Terra (Perdizes) and Quasimodo (disco/funk party) at Bourbon Street (Moema).



Why picked: Polished, high-energy reinterpretations in a world-class seated room on Paulista.

Start: 20:00

Address: Av. Paulista , 2073, Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar (Consolação)

Website: bluenotesp/shows Tickets: Eventim - Go Black: R&Beatles



Why picked: Virtuoso accordion feature with a top SP ensemble in an intimate downtown club.

Start: 21:00

Address: Rua General Jardim, 43, Vila Buarque

Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co Tickets: Sympla - Brazú Quintê c/ Ferragutti



Why picked: Fast-turnover Thursday bill with a strong local lineup, walkable from Paulista.

Start: 19:30 and 22:00

Address: Alameda Santos, 1518, Cerqueira César Website/Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - My F agenda



Why picked: Indie/alt celebration night capping a three-day birthday run in Vila Mariana.

Start: 19:00 (abertura)

Address: Rua Loefgren, 930, Vila Mariana

Info: @casalab - anúncio Tickets: Clube do Ingresso - Dia 3



Teatro Centro da Terra - Coletivo NE_XO: Em Atos de Ruir (dança) - Start: 20:00; Address: R. Piracuama, 19, Perdizes; Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" or . Bourbon Street - Quasimodo (disco/funk party) - Start: 21:30; Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema; Info/Reservas: Bourbon Street IG reel . Sympla hub .

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Go Black: R&Beatles (soul/R&B meets Beatles)JazzB - Brazú Quintê convida Toninho Ferragutti (instrumental/jazz)My F Comedy Club - Stand Up Raiz (two seatings)Casa Lab - Aniversário da Casa Lab (Dia 3): Mundiko + Tv República + ArizkaAlso notableSuggested route

19:00 Casa Lab (Vila Mariana) → 20:00 rideshare to Paulista for Go Black: R&Beatles (Blue Note) → 21:40 head to Vila Buarque for Brazú Quintê c/ Ferragutti (JazzB 21:00; catch main set) → 22:45 pivot to Cerqueira César for Stand Up Raiz (22:00).

Alternate: swap Casa Lab for Centro da Terra (dança, 20:00) and finish late in Moema at Bourbon Street (21:30).



Paulista ↔ Vila Buarque ↔ Vila Mariana ↔ Moema legs run ~15–35 min by app rides on Thursdays-set a pickup point after shows.

Carry a photo ID; casual/smart-casual works. Keep phones zipped and use door-to-door rides late. Blue Note and JazzB are seated rooms-arrive a bit early for better tables.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Thursday, Oct 9, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck ticket/venue pages for last-minute changes.