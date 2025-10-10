Ionq Stock Falls After Company Announces Pricing Of $2 Billion Equity Offering

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) on Friday announced the pricing of an equity offering of $2 billion at a premium of 20% from the closing price of the company's shares on Thursday.

The equity offering consists of 16.5 million shares of IonQ's common stock, priced at $93 per share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase five million shares, at $93 per warrant, the company stated in a release.

The firm stated that the securities offered will be purchased by an entity managed by Heights Capital Management, Inc.

IonQ shares were down more than 3% in Friday's opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'extremely bearish' territory, while IonQ was among the top five trending stocks on the platform.

“This investment provides an opportunity for the IonQ team to continue to grow and expand our ecosystem. This $2 billion cash investment will facilitate our global growth and accelerate our quantum commercialization worldwide,” said IonQ CEO Niccolo de Masi.

The equity offering comes two days after IonQ announced the acquisition of Vector Atomic, a California-based quantum sensing company, in an all-stock deal that brings more than 75 Vector Atomic employees to IonQ. IonQ said the acquisition also brings Vector Atomic's advanced precision atomic clocks, inertial sensors, and synchronization hardware to its computing and networking stack.

“The acquisition of Vector Atomic marks an exciting expansion for IonQ as we advance toward fully integrated quantum systems that deliver real-world impact across multiple industries,” Masi stated.

IONQ stock is up 81% year-to-date and 669% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.