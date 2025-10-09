'India, UK Natural Partners': PM Modi, Keir Starmer Discuss Khalistani Extremist Issue, Russia-Ukraine War

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the issue of Khalistani extremists with British PM Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday.

“The Khalistani extremist issue was discussed during the meeting held today between PM Modi and PM Starmer,” Misri said at a press conference.

"PM Modi emphasised that radicalism and violent extremism had no space in democratic societies and should not be allowed to use or abuse the freedoms provided by societies, and there was a need to move against them in the legal framework available on both sides," he said.

| UK PM Keir Starmer enjoys Shah Rukh Khans iconic track Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam at Yash Raj Films Studios

PM Modi and Starmer also discussed the situation in West Asia and the war in Ukraine.

"The prime minister and I also discussed the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the need for stability and security in the Indo-Pacific , and the need to co-operate in critical areas like climate and energy, including breaking away from dependence on fossil fuels," British PM Keir Starmer said.

| UK PM Keir Starmer thanks PM Modi for ambitious India-UK trade deal India and UK 'natural partners'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and the UK are“natural partners”. After holding wide-ranging talks with Starmer, PM Modi said the India-UK partnership stands as an important pillar of global stability and economic progress at a time the world is witnessing uncertainties.

"India and the UK are natural partners. Our relationship is built on the shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law," PM Modi said during his joint press conference with the British PM.

| UK PM Keir Starmer opens Mumbai fintech address in Hindi: 'bahot khushi hui...'

"In today's time of global uncertainty, our growing partnership stands as an important pillar of global stability and economic progress," he said.

Following Modi-Starme talks, the two sides announced plans to supply lightweight multirole missile systems to the Indian military to boost its air defence capabilities.

They also announced an in-principle move to finalise an inter-governmental pact to jointly develop maritime electric propulsion systems for India's naval platforms.

In their restricted delegation-level talks, the two leaders held that the sealing of the historic free trade agreement between the two sides in July will inject new energy, boost trade and broaden the overall trajectory of ties.

| PM Modi congratulates Trump on Gaza plan, reviews 'good progress' on trade talks India is opening up nuclear power sector to private players

While addressing the India-UK CEO Forum in Mumba , PM Modi also said that India is opening up its nuclear power sector for private participation. He said,“I am pleased to announce that we are opening up the nuclear power sector to the private sector.”

PM Modi said, "...all this has created opportunities to take India-UK cooperation to new heights." He also invited the CEOs "to join India on this development journey".

Speaking at the India-UK CEO Forum, PM Modi also announced that nine UK universities will set up campuses in India.

| PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport

PM Modi also addressed the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai on Thursday, where he highlighted India's achievements in digital innovation, financial inclusion and the country's growing leadership in the global fintech ecosystem.

The British prime minister, accompanied by over 100 CEOs, entrepreneurs, and university vice-chancellors, landed in India's financial capital on Wednesday to a rousing welcome. It is his first visit to India.

| UK PM Keir Starmer opens Mumbai fintech address in Hindi: 'bahot khushi hui...'

At the Mumbai event, PM Modi said, "This year's Global FinTech Fest theme also advances and strengthens India's democratic spirit. India's UPI, Aadhaar-enabled payment system, Bharat Bill Payment System, Bharat QR, DigiLocker, Digi Yatra, and GEM are all the backbone of India's digital economy."

"I am happy that India's digital stack is giving birth to a new open ecosystem. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is proving to be a boon for small shopkeepers and MSMEs, helping them reach new markets. Similarly, the Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) has made access to credit easier for small entrepreneurs," he said.

| Starmer Tells Cabinet to Focus on Delivery After Major Reshuffle India-UK to create 'unique synergy'

PM Modi said India's dynamism and the UK's expertise together will create a "unique synergy" to further enhance bilateral relations in diverse areas.

"Our partnership is trustworthy and driven by talent and technology. And today, as Prime Minister Starmer and I stand together on this stage, it is a clear reaffirmation of our shared commitment to work hand-in-hand towards building a brighter future for the people of both our nations," he said.

| UK PM Keir Starmer arrives on first India visit: What's on the agenda? Watch: PM Modi, Keir Starmer attend rendition of 'Sapphire'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer enjoyed a "wonderful" rendition of Ed Sheeran–Arijit Singh's 'Sapphire' at a cultural event in Mumbai on Thursday. The special performance was presented before PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer during their meeting in the city.

PM Modi took to social media to share a video of himself and Starmer attending the event. He wrote on X, ""Wonderful rendition of Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh's Sapphire, which is a great example of India-UK cultural partnership...(sic)!"

The prime minister also shared the video on YouTube and captioned it as:“‪@EdSheeran‬ & ‪@Official_ArijitSingh‬'s Sapphire like you've never heard before!”