Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Joins 43Rd Session Of UNESCO General Conference (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Joins 43Rd Session Of UNESCO General Conference (PHOTO)


2025-11-06 10:06:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister, Elnur Mammadov has attended the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the Mnistry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Within the framework of the session, the deputy minister participated in the voting in the election of the new director-general of the organization today.

As a result of the election, the candidate from Egypt, Khaled El-Enany, was elected the new Director-General of UNESCO by a majority of votes.

During the visit, Mammadov held meetings with the new President of the General Conference Khondker Mohammad Talha and the Chairperson of the UNESCO Executive Board Vera Lacoeuilhe.

The meetings exchanged views on the active role played by Azerbaijan in the activities of UNESCO's governing bodies, its significant contributions to the organization, and prospects for future cooperation.













MENAFN06112025000187011040ID1110306009



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search