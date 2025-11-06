Azerbaijan Joins 43Rd Session Of UNESCO General Conference (PHOTO)
Within the framework of the session, the deputy minister participated in the voting in the election of the new director-general of the organization today.
As a result of the election, the candidate from Egypt, Khaled El-Enany, was elected the new Director-General of UNESCO by a majority of votes.
During the visit, Mammadov held meetings with the new President of the General Conference Khondker Mohammad Talha and the Chairperson of the UNESCO Executive Board Vera Lacoeuilhe.
The meetings exchanged views on the active role played by Azerbaijan in the activities of UNESCO's governing bodies, its significant contributions to the organization, and prospects for future cooperation.
