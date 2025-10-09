Israeli PM Netanyahu Posts AI-Generated Image Of Trump With Nobel Peace Prize, Declares 'He Deserves It'

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the clamour grows for a Nobel Peace Prize for President Donald Trump as Israel and Hamas – the Palestinian militant group – signed an agreement to cease fire in Gaza and exchange of prisoners/hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared an AI-generated image of the US President receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Captioned“Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it!”, the AI image shows Donald Trump, surrounded by a crowd, standing with his arms raised in celebration, wearing a large, exaggerated gold medal around his neck designed to look like a Nobel Peace Prize.

Beside him is Benjamin Netanyahu, who appears to be placing the medal on Trump. The image also shows confetti falling from above, and a banner in the background reads,“PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.” Some in the crowd are holding Israeli flags.

Also Read | PM Modi congratulates 'friend' Trump on Gaza peace plan, reviews 'good progress' on trade talks amid tariff concerns

The AI-generated image shows Donald Trump standing with his arms raised in celebration, wearing a large, exaggerated gold medal around his neck

The above image, showing Donald Trump winning the Nobel Peace Prize medal, quickly gained attention online, drawing widespread engagement and reactions.

The post has come hours after Israel and Hamas agreed to pause the two-year-old war and free all prisoners and hostages.

Hamas and Israel have signed on an agreement to halt all military operations, paving way for relief to the thousands of Palestinians, displaced and killed due to the relentless bombardment of their territory.

Hamas has agreed to release the 20 living hostages within a few days, likely Monday, and Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Hamas also will hand over the remains of around 28 hostages believed to have died, though for logistical reasons that may take longer.

Just weeks before the Gaza peace plan took effect, Donald Trump addressed the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, where he declared that within seven months of his presidency, he had achieved what many thought impossible.

“In just 7 months, I have ended 7 unendable wars,” Trump said during his speech.“They said they were unendable, some were going for 31 years, one was 36 years. I ended 7 wars, and in all cases they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed.”