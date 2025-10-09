“We've Got Two Ears Between Three Of Us”: MID Intercepts Conversation Of Wounded Russian Soldiers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the MID published the intercept on Facebook .

In the radio intercept obtained by Ukrainian intelligence, a group of Russian servicemen refused to assume combat positions because of wounds and inadequate medical care.“Commander, the ones in the forest... the two of us... the three of us, basically deaf - we've got two ears between the three of us. My arm doesn't work at all; it's half-working at best. What is there to dig - all the assault troops have already dug everything up, 'Baba Yaga' [a nickname for Ukrainian UAV] has put us through the wringer everywhere,” one soldier tells his commander.

Complaints about their health do not persuade the senior officer - he insists his subordinates move to their positions.

“Your team and your friends, why did you run away from the forest where you were supposed to be. We have coordinates for a specific mission that I marked; you must be at the point, at the exact point. I've said everything: come on, grab your gear and get to the points quickly,” the Russian commander shouts.

The MID of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reminded that any Russian serviceman who does not want to die in“meat assaults” or be killed by his commander has a chance to save his life. To do so, they must write to the project bot Khochou Zhit (I Want to Live) on Telegram .

As Ukrinform previously reported, agents of the partisan movement ATESH from various units of the Russian army report the arrival of special officers with reserve companies who will stop any attempts to retreat by physical elimination