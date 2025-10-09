Rail Links With Chernihiv And Sumy Regions Stay Open Under Combined Logistics
“To avoid exposing passengers and railway workers to danger, we are following safety protocols. Long-distance and suburban trains to the Chernihiv and Sumy regions are operating on adjusted and combined routes. If, due to the security situation, a train cannot reach its final station in the region, passengers are transported by bus transfers,” the statement reads.
Currently, this logistics model applies to Shostka, Konotop, Romny, Nosivka, and Nizhyn.
“For example, suburban trains currently run to Nosivka, and passengers can continue to Nizhyn by bus,” Ukrzaliznytsia added.
Together with the Chernihiv and Sumy regional military administrations and city mayors, Ukrzaliznytsia is working to promptly organize transfers.Read also: National Police call for tougher penalties for illegal border crossings, arms trafficking
“We see a flood of your questions about tomorrow's routes, so we are preparing in advance - routes may be combined, but no cancellations are planned. We are promptly updating information on delays and changes across Ukrzaliznytsia's official resources and sending extra 'hugs' in the app to all passengers whose trains were delayed due to shelling,” the company noted.
This also applies to trains delayed in departure due to a“chain reaction” of earlier delays - for instance, train No. 780 Kyiv–Sumy departed from Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station at 18:00, one hour behind schedule, following an earlier delay on the return route from Sumy.
Ukrzaliznytsia urges everyone to follow safety measures and, upon signals from train crews or station staff, move to shelters as quickly as possible.Read also: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery, one person injured
“The next 24 hours will also be challenging; however, rail connections with northern regions continue. The railway has all necessary backup protocols, reserve locomotives, and scenarios for combined transfers,” Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovskyi said that a strike occurred on the railway at the border between Sumy and Chernihiv regions , and passengers are being transported by bus from the site of the attack.
