“Fireworks” For Russians: Border Guards Destroy Four Enemy Shelters In Kursk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported the news and released a video.

According to border guards, one of the shelters contained ammunition, which, after being hit, started a real“fire show.”

“The detonation sent flames and debris flying in all directions like crazy fireworks,” the State Border Guard Service added.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, aerial reconnaissance pilots of the Strix strike unmanned aerial vehicle company of the 4th Border Guard Detachment destroyed eight shelters of Russian invaders.

Illustrative photo: 117th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade