From Swat To Kurram, Signs Of Climate Shift Grow Stronger As Winter Arrives Early

Rain and snowfall have been reported in the upper parts of the country, while some plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also received rain. With the onset of October, snowfall began in the hilly regions, bringing a sudden drop in temperature and marking an early arrival of winter. Social media users are commenting that this year's winter may be unusually harsh.

To understand the situation in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, TNN reached out to environmental journalists from different regions.

Swat: Visible Effects of Climate Change

Environmental journalist Arif Ahmad from Swat told TNN that the region used to experience a shift in weather after August 15, and September was generally considered the start of the cold season. According to local elders, there was a time when it would rain continuously for days, forcing people to stay indoors. In those days, snowfall would reach all the way to Mingora city. Arif recalled that during his childhood, the entire family would gather around a brazier to keep warm during the long winter nights.

However, in recent years, noticeable changes have been observed in Swat's weather patterns. The timing of rainfall has shifted, winters have shortened, and the snowfall that once began in late August in the upper valleys of Swat now starts in October. These changes clearly reflect the growing impact of climate change on the region.

According to Arif Ahmad, the changing climate is not only altering weather patterns but also posing serious threats to the natural ecosystem. Rising temperatures are causing Swat's glaciers to melt rapidly, while shorter winters have significantly reduced snowfall. As a result, Swat's climate is becoming warmer than before, affecting agricultural productivity as well. Crops that once thrived in cold weather are now being replaced by varieties better suited to warmer conditions. These transformations, he said, are strong indicators that climate change is deeply influencing Swat's environment, economy, and lifestyle.

Upper Dir: October Snowfall Signals Early Winter

Meanwhile, in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, winter has also arrived earlier than usual. Local journalist Nasir Zada told TNN that winters in Dir Bala typically begin in November or December, with educational institutions closing after December 22 each year. However, in recent years, the cold season has started as early as October. This early cold spell, he noted, tends to be temporary-sometimes temperatures drop sharply, and other times they rise again.

According to Nasir Zada, snowfall in the upper areas of Dir Bala usually occurs in November, while in the plains it continues intermittently from late December to March. But in recent years, its duration and intensity have changed. At times, winters become extremely cold, bringing heavier snowfall and rainfall than usual. This year, the first snowfall of the season occurred in Jahaz Banda, a high-altitude area of Upper Dir, bringing a sudden shift in the weather.

District Kurram: Early Onset of Cold Weather Drives Up Firewood Prices

In the tribal district of Kurram, snowfall and hail have been reported on Koh-e-Sufaid, signaling that winter has set in earlier than expected. Senior journalist Ali Afzal from Parachinar told TNN that the cold season in Kurram usually begins in November, but this year, the chill has arrived in October, a clear sign of climate change. Residents have already started wearing warm clothes and coats a month earlier than usual.

He added that the sudden onset of cold has led to a sharp rise in the price of dry firewood. In Parachinar, Alizai, and Sadda, people use indoor stoves to heat their rooms, which require dry wood as fuel. The unexpected early cold has caused a surge in demand, driving up firewood prices across the district.

According to Ali Afzal, the district has also been experiencing heavier-than-usual rainfall, which often causes flooding in local streams and damages crops. In the past, he said, it was easier to predict the seasons-rains arrived on time, and the start of winter could be anticipated. Now, however, the cold arrives abruptly, disrupting daily routines and livelihoods.

Experts Warn: Extremely Cold Winter Expected This Year

Climate experts have warned that Pakistan may face one of the harshest winters in decades this year. They explained that La Niña is a natural climatic phenomenon that occurs when the sea surface temperature in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean drops several degrees below normal. This process affects global weather patterns - bringing increased rainfall to some regions while causing droughts in others.

In Pakistan and South Asia, La Niña typically results in longer and drier winters. This trend could lead to heavy snowfall and freezing winds in the northern areas and prolonged fog in the plains.

The effects of climate change are now being clearly felt across all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Provincial Meteorological Department has also confirmed that during the last two decades, there have been significant shifts in weather patterns - including changes in the timing of monsoon rains, sudden and intense downpours, noticeable variations in the duration of winter and summer seasons, and extended periods of heat. All these are direct outcomes of climate change's growing influence on the region.