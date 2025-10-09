403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Begins India Visit
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Afghanistan's UN-sanctioned foreign minister arrived in India yesterday, the first visit by a top Taliban leader since they returned to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces.
Amir Khan Muttaqi's trip - made possible after the UN Security Council granted him a travel waiver - is expected to be closely watched by India's arch-rival Pakistan, as New Delhi deepens its engagement with the Taliban government.
"We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement, offering Muttaqi a "warm welcome".
Muttaqi, who met with India's top career diplomat Vikram Misri in January in Dubai, is set to hold talks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Neither side has disclosed the agenda, but analysts say trade and security are likely to be at the forefront -- though India is unlikely, for now, to extend formal recognition to the Taliban government.
"New Delhi is eager to establish its influence in Kabul... and not be left behind by its arch-rivals, China and Pakistan," International Crisis Group analyst Praveen Donthi said.
Muttaqi's visit follows meetings in Russia -- the only country so far to have officially recognised the Taliban administration.
But while the Taliban are "seeking diplomatic recognition and legitimacy", Donthi said, others noted that was some way off.
"India is not in a hurry to provide diplomatic recognition to the Taliban," Rakesh Sood, India's former ambassador to Kabul, said.
Pakistani analyst Wahed Faqiri called Muttaqi's visit a "remarkable development", coming as "tension between the Taliban and Pakistan is high".
"The visit would certainly make Pakistan angrier and more suspicious," Faqiri said.
"Moreover, it would strengthen India's position in Afghanistan and India would try to drive a wedge between Taliban and Pakistan."
Amir Khan Muttaqi's trip - made possible after the UN Security Council granted him a travel waiver - is expected to be closely watched by India's arch-rival Pakistan, as New Delhi deepens its engagement with the Taliban government.
"We look forward to engaging discussions with him on bilateral relations and regional issues," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement, offering Muttaqi a "warm welcome".
Muttaqi, who met with India's top career diplomat Vikram Misri in January in Dubai, is set to hold talks with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Neither side has disclosed the agenda, but analysts say trade and security are likely to be at the forefront -- though India is unlikely, for now, to extend formal recognition to the Taliban government.
"New Delhi is eager to establish its influence in Kabul... and not be left behind by its arch-rivals, China and Pakistan," International Crisis Group analyst Praveen Donthi said.
Muttaqi's visit follows meetings in Russia -- the only country so far to have officially recognised the Taliban administration.
But while the Taliban are "seeking diplomatic recognition and legitimacy", Donthi said, others noted that was some way off.
"India is not in a hurry to provide diplomatic recognition to the Taliban," Rakesh Sood, India's former ambassador to Kabul, said.
Pakistani analyst Wahed Faqiri called Muttaqi's visit a "remarkable development", coming as "tension between the Taliban and Pakistan is high".
"The visit would certainly make Pakistan angrier and more suspicious," Faqiri said.
"Moreover, it would strengthen India's position in Afghanistan and India would try to drive a wedge between Taliban and Pakistan."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment