Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Pres. Announces Monitoring Of Ceasefire Deal In Gaza


2025-10-09 03:03:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that his country will be part of the task force responsible for monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and that it will contribute to the reconstruction efforts.
This came during Erdogan's inauguration of the new academic year, where he explained that Turkiye will contribute to reconstruction efforts in cooperation with the international community, and that his country's goal is to stop the genocide and establish peace in the region.
President Erdogan emphasized delivering urgent aid to the Gaza Strip, implementing the prisoner exchange, immediately stopping Israeli occupation attacks, and the withdrawal of the occupation's forces. (end)
oas


MENAFN09102025000071011013ID1110175141

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search