Turkish Pres. Announces Monitoring Of Ceasefire Deal In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that his country will be part of the task force responsible for monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and that it will contribute to the reconstruction efforts.
This came during Erdogan's inauguration of the new academic year, where he explained that Turkiye will contribute to reconstruction efforts in cooperation with the international community, and that his country's goal is to stop the genocide and establish peace in the region.
President Erdogan emphasized delivering urgent aid to the Gaza Strip, implementing the prisoner exchange, immediately stopping Israeli occupation attacks, and the withdrawal of the occupation's forces. (end)
