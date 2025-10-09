Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bahraini King Affirms Backing For The UNESCO


2025-10-09 03:03:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Thursday affirmed support for the initiatives and activities of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), according to the official Bahrain News Agency.
The monarch made the affirmation as he received Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director General, Madeeha bint Ahmed bin Nasser al Shibaniyah, Minister of Education of the Sultanate of Oman, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education of the United Arab Emirates; Sayed Jalal Al Tabtabaei, Minister of Education of the State of Kuwait; Dr. Abdulmohsen bin Saleh Al Mohsen, Assistant Deputy Minister for International Affairs at the Ministry of Education of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh bin Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education of the State of Qatar.
The officials extended their greetings to THE KING on the occasion of their visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain to attend the 2025 edition of the UNESCO King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Prize for the Use of ICT in Education, held in celebration of the prizeآ's 20th anniversary.
The monarch directed continued support for the award and encouraged further collaboration with UNESCO to expand the utilisation of research, studies, and digital educational experiences that contribute to providing education for all.
The king expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Director General of UNESCO in leading the organisation, achieving its goals, and enhancing its humanitarian role in its areas of competence.
He congratulated the winners of the UNESCO King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Prize for the Use of ICT in Education 2025 during the ceremony held today at the University of Bahrain on the occasion of the prizeآ's twentieth anniversary, highlighting the advanced level of research recognised by the award and wishing the recipients continued success. (end)
