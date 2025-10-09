Canada Bids Farewell To Qatar's Outgoing Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ottawa: Canada bid farewell to HE Dr. Khalid bin Rashid Al Mansouri, Qatar's outgoing Ambassador, at a reception in Ottawa, marking the end of his diplomatic posting.

In her remarks, HE Canada's Minister of International Affairs Anita Anand, praised Ambassador Al Mansouri's efforts in elevating Qatari - Canadian relations. She highlighted Qatar's prominent regional and global role, particularly in mediation efforts aimed at resolving disputes and its development initiatives supporting developing countries.

For his part, Ambassador Al Mansouri reviewed aspects of Qatar's achievements in bilateral relations, expressing his satisfaction with the remarkable progress made during his tenure.

The reception was attended by Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, Lena Metlege Diab; Secretary of State for International Development, Randeep Sarai; and Parliamentary Secretary for International Affairs, Robert Oliphant. Also attending were seveal Canadian MPs and numerous ambassadors from Arab and allied nations.