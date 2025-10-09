Samsung, Dubai International Academy To Launch Region's First Samsung Certified School
Samsung Gulf Electronics has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Academy (DIA) in Emirates Hills, officially designating it as the first Samsung Certified School in the region. The collaboration marks a major step forward in advancing digital education and aligns with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.
As part of the initiative, DIA will integrate Samsung devices and AI-powered applications into everyday learning, creating a dynamic classroom environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving. Over 200 students will adopt Galaxy Tabs as their primary learning tools, while 20 teachers will undergo specialised training under the new Samsung Certified Educator program to seamlessly embed digital and AI tools into the curriculum.Recommended For You
The partnership will also see the establishment of a Samsung AI Lab at DIA, equipped with cutting-edge technology to support immersive projects in AI, coding, AR/VR, and creative design. Students will explore Samsung's suite of tools such as Math Solver, Note Assist, Browser Assist, and Sketch to Image, leveraging interactive features like S Pen and DeX to enhance engagement and innovation.
“Education is the foundation of innovation,” said DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics.“Through the Samsung Certified Schools program, we are equipping both educators and students with the tools to thrive in a digital-first world while supporting the UAE's AI Strategy 2031.”
Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, added,“Becoming a Samsung Certified School reinforces our vision to merge academic excellence with purposeful technology integration. This collaboration will empower our students to innovate and excel in a rapidly evolving world.”
The Samsung Certified Schools program aims to recognise institutions that demonstrate excellence in technology adoption and innovation. And with the latest development, Samsung continues to build a global network of future-ready schools where innovation and AI are not just subjects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment