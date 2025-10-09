Samsung, Dubai International Academy To Launch Region's First Samsung Certified School

Samsung Gulf Electronics has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Academy (DIA) in Emirates Hills, officially designating it as the first Samsung Certified School in the region. The collaboration marks a major step forward in advancing digital education and aligns with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.

As part of the initiative, DIA will integrate Samsung devices and AI-powered applications into everyday learning, creating a dynamic classroom environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving. Over 200 students will adopt Galaxy Tabs as their primary learning tools, while 20 teachers will undergo specialised training under the new Samsung Certified Educator program to seamlessly embed digital and AI tools into the curriculum.

Recommended For You

The partnership will also see the establishment of a Samsung AI Lab at DIA, equipped with cutting-edge technology to support immersive projects in AI, coding, AR/VR, and creative design. Students will explore Samsung's suite of tools such as Math Solver, Note Assist, Browser Assist, and Sketch to Image, leveraging interactive features like S Pen and DeX to enhance engagement and innovation.

“Education is the foundation of innovation,” said DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics.“Through the Samsung Certified Schools program, we are equipping both educators and students with the tools to thrive in a digital-first world while supporting the UAE's AI Strategy 2031.”

Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education, added,“Becoming a Samsung Certified School reinforces our vision to merge academic excellence with purposeful technology integration. This collaboration will empower our students to innovate and excel in a rapidly evolving world.”

The Samsung Certified Schools program aims to recognise institutions that demonstrate excellence in technology adoption and innovation. And with the latest development, Samsung continues to build a global network of future-ready schools where innovation and AI are not just subjects.