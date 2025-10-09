Jam City, Inc. Launches Disney Magic Match 3D Worldwide

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Leading mobile entertainment studiotoday announced the worldwide launch of, an enchanting new casual game developed in collaboration with Disney and Pixar Games. Now available for download onandbrings Disney and Pixar's cherished nostalgia to life through sorting and collecting challenges of 3D pile puzzle play.

In Disney Magic Match 3D , players are invited to restore order to the enchanted Book of Magic , whose magic has gone awry, spilling iconic Disney and Pixar items across the pages. Players must match enchanted objects, organize the whimsical clutter, and rediscover the joy of tidying up to restore order to the Book of Magic-one cozy level at a time.

With its vibrant, tactile art style and charming characters, the game features a calming and comforting soundscape inspired by ASMR and lo-fi content. Disney Magic Match 3D was created by the world-class development team behind the widely popular Disney Emoji Blitz, bringing decades of experience in game development. More than a puzzle game, it is a mindful, relaxing escape that builds on Jam City's reputation for creating some of the world's most beloved casual games.

“ Disney Magic Match 3D is designed to be a calming, joyful experience,” said Jam City co-founder and CEO Josh Yguado.“Working with Disney, we've created a soothing game for players to reconnect and relax with the stories and characters they love, reveling in the nostalgic magic that makes Disney and Pixar so timeless.”

“ Disney Magic Match 3D is a charming new entry in the casual puzzle space that is sure to delight Disney and Pixar fans," said Luigi Priore, VP and GM of Disney & Pixar Games.“The team at Jam City has done a great job combining this new expression of our characters and worlds with cozy, compelling gameplay.”

Players can watch the official trailer and download the game today on the App Store and Google Play . To stay up to date on new features and events, follow Disney Magic Match 3D on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube and TikTok .

Delightful Story – Step into the Book of Magic, a living book whose magic has gone awry, spilling Disney and Pixar characters, stories and objects across its pages. Match enchanted items to restore order to the book!

Charming 3D Puzzles – Collect and organize enchanting 3D puzzles immersed in Disney nostalgia for a soothing escape.

Disney Classics – Engage with 12+ iconic Disney and Pixar franchises at launch-including Cinderella, Encanto, Moana, Toy Story, Snow White, Aladdin, and Disney Parks-with new additions monthly.

Iconic Items – Find and collect hundreds of beloved, iconic Disney and Pixar items from the Glass Slipper, to Woody's Hat, and even Disney Park classics like a turkey leg!

Magic Moments Card Album Collection Events – Collect themed film still cards that capture scenes and songs such as“Be Our Guest” from Disney's Beauty and the Beast and“A Whole New World” from Disney's Aladdin, unlocking adorable new 3D collectible characters.

Magic Minis – Play through Card Album events to unlock and collect unique and adorable 3D characters. New characters are available each month.

Enchanted Levels – Discover rare items and story moments that deepen the connection to Disney and Pixar's most magical tales. Immersive Experience – Elegant visuals, high-quality haptics, and rich audio create a warm and polished world of cozy, relaxing gameplay.

About Jam City, Inc.

Jam City is a leading mobile entertainment studio with a proven track record of creating some of the world's most beloved casual puzzle and story-driven games. As the creative force behind fan-favorite, award-winning titles such as Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, Cookie Jam and Panda Pop, Jam City develops engaging, polished, and dynamic games that become an enduring part of our players' lives. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with a global network of studios and talent located in Los Angeles (HQ), Burbank, Cedar Falls, San Diego, San Francisco, and internationally, in Berlin, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit .

