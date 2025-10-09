Nestlé Exits Global Alliance To Reduce Methane Emissions

Nestlé Exits Global Alliance To Reduce Methane Emissions
-
Italiano
it
Nestlé abbandona alleanza per riduzione emissioni di metano
Original
Read more: Nestlé abbandona alleanza per riduzione emissioni di metan
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Nestlé regularly reviews its membership of external organisations and, as part of this process, has decided to end its participation in the alliance, a company spokesperson told the AWP news agency, confirming a report by Reuters.
The alliance, founded in December 2023 by the US environmental organisation Environmental Defense Fund, brings together companies such as Danone, Kraft Heinz and Starbucks. Members pledge to measure, disclose and reduce methane emissions from their dairy supply chains. As is well known in this sector, methane is mainly produced by digestion in cows as well as the storage of manure and slurry.
+Holcim, ABB and Nestlé are largest CO2 emitters on Swiss Market Index
However, Nestlé emphasises that it remains determined to achieve its climate targets. The company says it is striving to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, along its entire supply chain.
Nestlé's decision is reminiscent of another recent one by Swiss bank UBS, in a different business sector, but with a general orientation that appears similar: in August, the mega bank led by Sergio Ermotti and with a large presence in the United States, made it known that it is withdrawing from the Net-Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA). This global initiative, launched in April 2021 and is promoted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), brings together numerous banks committed to reducing to zero, by 2050, greenhouse gas emissions related to their operations and financial activities, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Translated from Italian with DeepL/gwMore Climate solutions Swiss CO2 emissions: Small country, big footprint
The much-lauded Swiss quality of life has a dark side – namely levels of consumerism and convenience that jack up the national carbon footprint.Read more: Swiss CO2 emissions: Small country, big footprin
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment