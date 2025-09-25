Saudi Embassy Celebrates 95Th National Day

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim, Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Qatar H H Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Farhan Al-Saud and other dignitaries during cutting of the cake to celebrate the Kingdom's 95th National Day.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.