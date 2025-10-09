Digital Revolution In Industrial Sectors Continues To Accelerate Demand For The Drone Mapping Market - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

New York, NY –October 9, 2025 – The drone surveying market is expected to continue to gain momentum due to increasing demand for aerial intelligence and high-precision mapping across major sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, and environmental monitoring. A report from Fact analysis indicates that the industry will be valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2025 and will grow to USD 11.49 billion by 2035, at a strong CAGR of 19.3% during the period. The report said:“The enormous digital revolution in the industrial sectors continues to accelerate demand. Combining drones with AI analytics, GIS platforms, and cloud systems enables real-time processing and decision-making. Fact. MR believes that the combination of drone technology with automation and IoT is revolutionizing conventional surveying processes into dynamic data-driven ecosystems. They enhance innovation by developing design improvement of UAVs, sensor arrays miniaturization, artificial intelligence analytics, and cloud data integration. Through their ongoing research and development, not only do they increase performance levels but also reduce operational expenses, making drone surveying more cost-effective across industry sectors of agriculture, infrastructure, and mining. End-users and infrastructure developers-construction firms, energy utilities, environmental groups, and large-scale agricultural farmers-are the demand side of the value chain. These players increasingly depend on drone surveying for site planning, volumetric analysis, safety compliance, and predictive maintenance.” Active Companies in the Drone Industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO).

Fact survey identified that with such industries focusing on digitization and real-time data access, their reliance on aerial surveying increases. It continued:“The success drivers of the drone surveying business are inclined toward compliance with regulations, technological advancement, and growing demand for data-driven solutions. Uses of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, machine learning, and real-time kinematic (RTK) GPS technology on drones have revolutionized surveying capability with the potential to provide high-accuracy data on distant and hostile ground. Companies are halfway through transforming themselves by equipping their UAV platforms with LiDAR, multispectral cameras, and thermal imaging, furthering their ability to provide high-resolution, actionable data to such sectors as construction, agriculture, and energy. The technologies not only enhance the operation's efficiency but also save time and costs usually needed through manual surveys.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Announces the Acquisition of Tucson-based Putt Land Surveying Inc., and Acceleration of Drone as a Service (DaaS) Growth in the Phoenix Area and Across Arizona – ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the closing of its acquisition of Putt Land Surveying, Inc., a Tucson, Arizona-based land survey firm founded more than 40 years ago, with established clients including the City of Tucson, school districts, and a range of public and private sector clients. This transaction marks the eleventh acquisition for ZenaTech's DaaS business area, and ushers in the acceleration of the Company's central and south Arizona operations currently based in Phoenix, and capacity building to serve DaaS clients throughout the state of Arizona.

“This acquisition serves as a strategic catalyst to strengthening our Phoenix growth trajectory as we hire additional land survey staff while concurrently focus on establishing our Phoenix-based drone manufacturing facility,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“Putt Land Surveying brings repeat customers and will help us expand our statewide reach to meet the growing demand for drone-based, multi-industry survey and inspection services via a convenient DaaS business model.”

Founded over 40 years ago, Putt Land Surveying, Inc. has a proven history of providing professional surveying services across southern Arizona. The company operates throughout Cochise, Pima, Pinal, and Santa Cruz counties, offering boundary, certified land surveys for commercial transactions, topographic, design, and construction staking surveys, along with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) elevation certificates.

Building on the momentum of the Tucson acquisition the Company is expanding DaaS capacity. A Registered Land Surveyor was recently hired in Phoenix and additional surveying, operations, and field support personnel are being recruited.

Currently ZenaTech has completed eleven US acquisitions toward its goal of acquiring and establishing 25 DaaS locations by the end of Q2, 2026. The company's DaaS model provides business and government customers with a flexible and convenient on-demand pay-per-use or regular subscription access to drone-based services for a variety of surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, indoor inventory management, and precision agriculture services. The model eliminates the need to invest in capital costs, pilots, maintenance, and certifications to benefit from the considerable speed, precision, and safety advantages of drones. The company is acquiring established and profitable old-tech service businesses ripe for drone innovation to advance its global vision for a multiservice and multilocation drone business anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting:

Other developments in the drone/UAV industries include:

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) recently announced American Robotics and Ondas Capital will attend the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition 2025 (AUSA 2025) in Washington, D.C., from October 13-15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

AUSA 2025 is the premier land-power exposition in North America, drawing over 44,000 attendees-including military leaders, policymakers, and defense industry executives-from more than 90 countries.

American Robotics' participation will be supported by Mistral, which has 35 years of experience providing defense technology business development, following their strategic partnership to accelerate U.S. defense and homeland security sales of autonomous drone systems. At the event, American Robotics will highlight its Iron Drone Raider counter-UAS system-showcasing its advanced, autonomous detection and neutralization capabilities to a global defense audience.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) , a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, recently announced the launch of its FANGTM line of NDAA-compliant First Person View (FPV) drones, starting with the 7-inch FANGTM F7. Initially developed through a U.S. military lab program, FANG has progressed from concept to field-ready, providing secure, retrievable FPV systems that meet federal procurement requirements.

The FANG line, part of Red Cat's Arachnid Family of Systems, provides operators with secure, American-made FPV drones that combine performance with significant savings. The FANGTM F7 features a 7-inch carbon fiber frame engineered for durability and stability, paired with a retrievable design that makes it reusable and cost-efficient. This balance of rugged construction and affordability ensures the drone is equally effective as a training tool and as a mission-ready asset.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) recently announced that its artificial intelligence (AI) models and algorithms have detected more than 36,000 landmines and explosive objects after analyzing over 2,000,000 drone images covering 22,500 acres of the battlefields of Ukraine.

Safe Pro's AI is trained and refined using imagery obtained from a wide range of approved end users including drone operators supporting military, commercial, and humanitarian missions. This crowd-sourced“Uber-style” model enables the Company to gather diverse data across various drone platforms and mission types - a crucial advantage in regions such as Ukraine where more than 30 million acres may be contaminated with unexploded ordnance.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) , announced that it has executed a formal agreement with Global Ordnance, a U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) prime contractor, whereby Global Ordnance will serve as a U.S. defense partner for Draganfly's line of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and related solutions.

Under the agreement, Draganfly and Global Ordnance will collaborate to accelerate U.S. defense adoption of Draganfly platforms, embed manufacturing and responsive supply chain support, and integrate mission-specific capabilities tailored to U.S. and allied defense applications.

This partnership marks a significant step toward delivering sovereign, mission-ready drone systems to U.S. defense and security markets, harnessing the strengths of both companies to meet evolving operational requirements.

Global Ordnance is a veteran-owned defense enterprise headquartered in Sarasota and Tampa, Florida, with subsidiaries Global Military Products and Mountain Horse Solutions. The company supplies the U.S. and allied armed forces with defense and security solutions, logistics support, program management, and tactical hardware.

