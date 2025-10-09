Allnex To Launch Its European Defense Materials Program



FRANKFURT, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - allnex is taking a bold leap forward with the launch of its European Defense Materials Program. This initiative is designed to accelerate innovation and support Europe's ambition for greater strategic autonomy in defense.

Europe's defense sector is facing urgent challenges. New solutions must be developed faster, built to last longer, and perform reliably in the harshest environments. Leveraging allnex resin technology, the program focuses on boosting productivity in structural composite manufacturing and accelerating in-field repairs to ensure a rapid return to service. Meeting these demands calls for fresh thinking, stronger partnerships, and advanced materials that set a new industry standard.

"At allnex, we're not entering this program with a list of ready-made solutions," said Mirko Schnitzler, EVP EMEA. "We come with open ears and open minds. Our ambition is to work side by side with customers and partners across the value chain, uncover the roadblocks that hold back progress, and mobilize our best people to create answers together. If there are bottlenecks, we'll break them. If there are barriers, we'll remove them. Because only by rethinking the way we collaborate can we set new standards for the future of defense materials."

A key part of this approach is exploring the advantages of high-speed curing technologies such as EBECRYL® and Radcure® UV/EB curing and AcureTM, which can dramatically accelerate production and repair cycles. In parallel, allnex is developing resin solutions that address critical defense requirements-from stealth and corrosion protection to high heat and chemical resistance. These innovations are built to extend the service life of next-generation solutions, reduce repair and production times, and ultimately deliver greater military performance and readiness.

"While the European chemical industry faces challenges, demand for a more self-sufficient defense ecosystem in Europe is creating strong momentum," said Cedric D'Hulst, Marketing Director EMEA. "This momentum is driving a surge in demand for advanced defense materials and innovative coating solutions. With solid investments flowing into defense R&D and plant upgrades, the need for high-performance resin systems is growing rapidly. allnex has launched this program not only to meet this demand, but to lead innovation in industrial resin systems that will enable the next generation of defense solutions."

With the launch of the European Defense Materials Program, allnex is making its position clear. The company is ready to listen, collaborate, and deliver breakthrough technologies that will shape the future of European defense. Now is the time to forge the partnerships and innovations that will secure Europe's strength for decades to come.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About allnex allnex is a leading global manufacturer and solution provider of coating resins and additives for industrial and composite markets. With a 75-year heritage, over €2.2 billion in revenue and 4,000 employees worldwide, our focus is to create innovative chemistry for all nex>t generations, driven by the needs of our customers in a fast-changing world. We do this with sales, research and production network spanning 35 countries, a workforce representing over 50 nations with an all-in dedication to innovation, sustainability and reliable partnership.

allnex supports customers to enhance their product and service solutions with a wide range of chemistries and innovative products, including the sustainable ECOWISETM offerings. As part of PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC), our main markets are Mobility & Transportation, Packaging & Consumer Goods and Construction & Infrastructure.

