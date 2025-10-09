BIS Hosts Stakeholders' Conclave In Vellore To Strengthen Industry-Academia Collaboration
The event aimed to foster innovation, enhance quality standards, and strengthen partnerships for sustainable industrial growth.
The conclave was held under the theme“Partnerships for the Goals” in line with Sustainable Development Goal 17 (SDG 17), highlighting the role of collective efforts in achieving national and global development targets.
BIS officials emphasised that standardisation is key to building consumer trust, ensuring safety, and boosting competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.
S. D. Dayanand, Scientist-F and Senior Director at BIS Chennai, welcomed participants and underlined the importance of connecting industries, academia, and regulators to create a quality-driven ecosystem.
He mentioned that similar events would be conducted in Puducherry and Vellore to expand stakeholder engagement.
Delivering the presidential address, Dr. Meenakshi Ganesan, Deputy Director General (South), BIS, said standards not only define technical requirements but also empower communities and enhance opportunities across sectors.
Keynote speaker Prof. N. Arunachalam from IIT Madras spoke about transitioning from Industry 4.0 to Industry 5.0, urging industries to adopt smart and sustainable technologies that balance innovation with social responsibility.
C. Saravanan from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health discussed the importance of compliance in workplace safety, while Dr. Selva Ilavarasi from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board elaborated on environmental standards and impact assessments.
BIS officials also introduced tools like the BIS Care App for product verification and Standards Watch for monitoring regulatory updates. The event concluded with a commitment to strengthen partnerships for innovation, quality, and sustainability.
