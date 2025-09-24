Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Reviews Cooperation With Chinese BYD Company (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Reviews Cooperation With Chinese BYD Company (PHOTO)


2025-09-24 03:10:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy discussed potential collaboration with the Chinese BYD company, focusing on business partnership opportunities and knowledge exchange, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"During our meeting with Tian Chunlong, General Director of the Commercial Vehicles Department at BYD, we explored new opportunities for partnership with Azerbaijan, focusing on knowledge-sharing and capacity-building.

We underscored the importance of investing in new production areas to strengthen the value-added chain, and reviewed the progress of the electric bus localization project in the Sumgait Industrial Park, along with the objectives set for the coming period," the post reads.

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a Chinese multinational manufacturing firm established in 1995, originally as a rechargeable battery manufacturer, which subsequently diversified into electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, and rail transit systems. The company, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is vertically integrated and concentrates on the development and application of innovative energy technologies to deliver zero-emission solutions. BYD provides an extensive array of products, encompassing electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, buses, batteries, and electronic components.

MENAFN24092025000187011040ID1110106954

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search