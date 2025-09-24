Azerbaijan Reviews Cooperation With Chinese BYD Company (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy discussed potential collaboration with the Chinese BYD company, focusing on business partnership opportunities and knowledge exchange, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"During our meeting with Tian Chunlong, General Director of the Commercial Vehicles Department at BYD, we explored new opportunities for partnership with Azerbaijan, focusing on knowledge-sharing and capacity-building.

We underscored the importance of investing in new production areas to strengthen the value-added chain, and reviewed the progress of the electric bus localization project in the Sumgait Industrial Park, along with the objectives set for the coming period," the post reads.

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a Chinese multinational manufacturing firm established in 1995, originally as a rechargeable battery manufacturer, which subsequently diversified into electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, and rail transit systems. The company, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is vertically integrated and concentrates on the development and application of innovative energy technologies to deliver zero-emission solutions. BYD provides an extensive array of products, encompassing electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, buses, batteries, and electronic components.