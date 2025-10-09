403
A New Phase Anticipating Leadership And People Aspirations Of Growth, Development - Shura Council
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On Tuesday, October 21, the 1st regular session of the 2nd legislative term of the Shura Council will commence, marking the 54th annual session.
This signals the beginning of a new legislative phase that embodies the hopes and aspirations of the leadership and the people for a more sustainable, radiant, and prosperous future in Qatar's journey of growth and development under the wise leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
In this context, HH the Amir issued Decree No. 98 of 2025 Thursday, calling for the 1st regular session of the 2nd legislative term of the Shura Council, corresponding to the 54th annual session, to be held on Tuesday, the 29th of Rabi' al Akhir 1447 AH, corresponding to October 21, 2025 AD.
The decree stipulated its implementation and enforcement from the date of issuance and its publication in the official gazette.
The convening of the new session follows constitutional amendments unanimously approved by the Council last November, after a successful referendum that witnessed broad public participation, with 90.6 percent of valid votes in favor, an affirmation of national unity and social cohesion, and a step forward on the path of construction and achievement.
The 2024 constitutional amendments stand among the most significant accomplishments of the Shura Council in the previous legislative term. They included revisions, additions, and repeals of several constitutional articles aimed at serving the supreme interests of the state and reinforcing the values of justice and equality in rights and duties among members of Qatari society.
HH the Amir stated in a post on the platform X following his ratification of the amendments submitted by the Shura Council that the amendments have two main objectives: safeguarding the unity of the people and ensuring equal citizenship in rights and duties.
His Highness emphasized that equality before and within the law is the foundation of a modern state, and also a religious, moral, and constitutional duty.
The overwhelming success of the referendum on the constitutional amendments reflects the pride of the Qatari people in the legacy of their forebears, and their renewed pledge of unity and loyalty to the homeland and its leader. It affirms the will of the Qatari people, who participated in the referendum in large numbers and with high approval rates.
In this regard, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said in a post on platform X that by participating in the referendum and voting in favor of the constitutional amendments, Qataris today celebrated the fruits of what their forefathers sowed, unity, solidarity, and love for the homeland, and the values of unity and justice, which shall be protected and preserved.
The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting on October 30, 2024, chaired by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, welcomed the Shura Council's approval of the constitutional amendment project.
The Cabinet affirmed that the constructive cooperation between the legislative and executive branches, from the submission of the amendment project to the Shura Council, to its approval and elevation to HH the Amir, reflects the shared commitment of both branches to implementing His Highness's vision, which places national unity above all, upholds the principles of justice, consultation, and rule of law, and promotes equal citizenship in rights and duties.
The constitutional amendment project, initiated under the guidance of HH the Amir, ushers in a pivotal phase that positions Qatar at the forefront and opens promising horizons for growth, progress, and prosperity, an achievement future generations will remember with pride.
These amendments represent a vital step in strengthening national unity and entrenching the principle of rule of law. Their goals, preserving the unity of the people and promoting equal citizenship, underscore Qatar's commitment to justice and the rule of law across all aspects of life, and to fulfilling the aspirations of Qatari citizens for a better future governed by law.
The newly formed Shura Council, as decreed today by HH the Amir, comprises 49 members. Notably, Article 77 of the country's Permanent Constitution was amended to state that the Shura Council shall consist of no less than 45 members, and the members shall be appointed by an Amiri Decree.
