Egyptian President Praises Qatar, Turkiye Role In Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA



Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, without waiting for the formal signing of the related agreement. He commended the roles played by the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye in facilitating the negotiations.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency, El Sisi welcomed the ceasefire agreement during his meeting Thursday with US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner, both involved in the Gaza ceasefire talks.

He also praised the dedicated efforts of US President Donald Trump in this regard, affirming Egypt's commitment to continued cooperation with the United States to implement the agreement based on President Trump's peace plan, which is set to be signed.

El Sisi expressed hope that the agreement would be signed soon and looked forward to welcoming his American counterpart in Egypt to witness the signing of this historic accord in a ceremony befitting the occasion.

He highlighted the contributions of the American side, as well as the Qatari and Turkish mediators, in supporting Egypt's efforts during the Sharm El Sheikh negotiations.

He stressed that ending the war and achieving peace in Gaza and the region is a shared goal among the nations and peoples of the region and the world.

Egypt, he affirmed, will continue working with the United States, mediators, and all concerned parties to faithfully and responsibly implement the agreed terms, including the ceasefire, the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid, and the release of hostages and detainees.

El Sisi reiterated Egypt's appreciation and support for the US President's efforts to resolve conflicts and promote peace in the Middle East and globally.

He affirmed Egypt's commitment to working closely with the United States to advance their longstanding partnership in the peace process, which Egypt initiated and the US has supported since the 1970s.

For their part, the two US envoys thanked El Sisi and the relevant Egyptian authorities for their significant efforts in reaching the agreement.

They underscored the strength and strategic nature of US-Egypt relations and conveyed President Trump's appreciation for El Sisi's role in resolving the crisis and his broader contributions to regional stability.

They reiterated the United States' recognition of Egypt's pivotal role in ending the war and restoring peace in the region.