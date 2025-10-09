Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra To Present New Concert Tomorrow
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra is set to present the second part of its acclaimed "Animeniad" concert series tomorrow evening, Friday, reaffirming its commitment to artistic excellence and its role in bridging cultures through music.
The concert, to be held at the U Venue theater in Doha, will feature orchestral arrangements of nostalgic pieces from animated films, reimagined through innovative and contemporary interpretations that highlight the orchestra's exceptional talent.
Under the baton of Grammy-nominated conductor Alastair Willis, the performance will blend animation, vocal artistry, visual performances, and cosplay culture, creating a unique, multi-sensory experience. The concert will also feature rising Filipino star Rosie; Hala Al Emadi, the first Qatari female musician to perform with the Philharmonic; renowned instrumentalist Nihad; and Yousra, a celebrated Arabic opera singer.
The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, has been performing both Western and Arab music across the globe since its establishment in 2007. The orchestra remains dedicated to inspiring audiences in Qatar and the wider Arab world-both young and old-to create, appreciate, and enjoy music.
