French President Meets Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs In Paris

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron met today in Paris with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.



At the outset of the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE the French President, along with His Highness's wishes of good health and happiness to him, and continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of the French Republic.



For his part, HE the French President entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and further development and growth to the Qatari people.



During the meeting, they discussed ways to support and enhance bilateral cooperation, as well as developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in light of the agreement on all terms and mechanisms for implementing the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and the means to ensure its full implementation.