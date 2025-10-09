Political Analyst Paigar Injured In Attack In Kabul
KABUL (Pajhwok): Political affairs analyst Saleem Paigar has been injured in an attack in Kabul and one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Ministry of Interior spokesman Mufti Abdul Mateen Qani told Pajhwok Afghan News the attack on Paigar took place today at around 12:30 pm inside his house in the area under the jurisdiction of the 4th police district of Kabul city.
According to Qani, Paigar is currently hospitalized in one of Kabul's hospitals, and one person has been detained in connection with this case.
Without giving further details, the MoI spokesman said the attack on Paigar was motivated by a“personal reason.”
hz/ma
