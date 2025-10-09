Global Prenatal Supplement Named To TIME's List Of The Best Inventions Of 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UNIMMAP MMS for Pregnant Women is a High-Impact Investment

Washington, D.C., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TIME reveals its annual list of the Best Inventions , which features 300 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields-such as health care and AI. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, and impact.

UNIMMAP Multiple Micronutrient Supplement (MMS), a nutritional supplement for pregnant women to support healthier pregnancies and safer births globally, was named today to TIME's annual list of Best Inventions for Social Impact . Developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations University, and UNICEF, United Nations International Multiple Micronutrient Antenatal Preparation (UNIMMAP) MMS addresses the increased nutritional needs of pregnant women, especially those in low- and middle-income countries who are particularly vulnerable to micronutrient deficiencies. This form of malnutrition is also known as“hidden hunger” because of a combination of inadequate diets and increased nutrient needs, with serious consequences for both the mother and her baby.​

“Every mother, no matter where she lives, deserves the best chance for a healthy pregnancy,” said Spencer Kirk, founder and managing director of Kirk Humanitarian , a family philanthropy.“Investing in UNIMMAP MMS is one of the smartest, most compassionate decisions a government can make. Every dollar spent saves lives, strengthens families, and builds healthier nations. The return on investment is measured in futures."

UNIMMAP MMS is proven to reduce the risk of stillbirths and preterm births for all pregnant women, but especially for underweight and anemic women. In these populations, MMS reduces the risk of infant mortality by 29% and preterm births by 16% compared to iron-folic acid supplements, the standard before MMS was introduced. MMS is now widely recognized as one of the most affordable, high-impact, cost-effective interventions-sparking economic gains of up to $37 for every $1 invested .

The momentum for UNIMMAP MMS introduction and scale-up is propelling more than 30 national governments (and growing) to adopt MMS as the new standard for prenatal care. In September, Rwanda became the latest country to announce national MMS scale-up. Minister of Health Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana was recently recognized by TIME for his leadership on maternal health. Nsanzimana has helped tens of thousands of pregnant women in Rwanda receive UNIMMAP MMS, which was donated by Kirk Humanitarian. Eligible government officials are encouraged to access UNIMMAP MMS product supply through the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF).

About Kirk Humanitarian :

Kirk Humanitarian is a family philanthropy dedicated to ensuring pregnant women in low- and middle-income countries receive high-quality prenatal supplements, creating a healthier and more equitable world. For over 20 years, Kirk Humanitarian has purchased high-quality, safe, and affordable UNIMMAP MMS prenatal supplements, donating them to qualified low- and middle-income country governments and NGOs at no cost. Since 2002, Kirk Humanitarian has reached more than 60 million pregnant women and their babies with UNIMMAP MMS for healthier lives. Today, Kirk Humanitarian is the leading global purchaser and donor of UNIMMAP MMS.

About the Child Nutrition Fund :

The Child Nutrition Fund (CNF) is a UNICEF-led coordination and funding mechanism designed to accelerate the scale-up of sustainable policies, programs, and supplies to end child undernutrition in high-need countries.

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product, or service.

