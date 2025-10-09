Coloplast Interim CEO Lars Rasmussen Will Step Down From The Board At The Upcoming Annual General Meeting
This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.
Coloplast was founded on passion, ambition, and commitment. We were born from a nurse's wish to help her sister and the skills of an engineer. Guided by empathy, our mission is to make life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs. Over decades, we have helped millions of people to live a more independent life and we continue to do so through innovative products and services. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Wound and Tissue Repair and Interventional Urology.
