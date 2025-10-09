UK PM Starmer Lauds PM Modi's Vision To Make India World's 3Rd Largest Economy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his leadership and vision for India, aiming to be the world's third-largest economy by 2028.

“Your vision of Viksit Bharat is to make it a completely developed country by 2047. Everything I have seen since I have been here is absolute proof to me that you are on track to succeed in that. We want to be partners on that journey,” PM Starmer said.

“We sit together in the Commonwealth, G20 and we want to see India taking its rightful place in the UN Security Council,” he added.

Describing the UK–India trade partnership as the most ambitious trade deal India has ever done, PM Starmer said,“I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for this partnership. This is a huge win for both nations.”

The past two days of discussions between Indian and British business leaders have been incredibly productive, and there was a real buzz of collaboration and ideas, he pointed out.

The British Prime Minister said that it was an honour to host PM Modi in the United Kingdom in July, and he was delighted to make a return visit to India just a few months later.

“It is significant that we are meeting in Mumbai, India's economic and financial capital, because India's growth story is remarkable,” he remarked.

Terming the recently signed UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a breakthrough moment, he said,“We are building something here-a modern partnership focused on the future and availing new opportunities together.”

Beyond the words on the agreement's pages lies the confidence and shared spirit that define our partnership, he added.

Prime Minister Starmer said that in the current era of global uncertainty, the partnership between India and the UK continues to serve as an important pillar of stability and economic progress.

“We exchanged views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.