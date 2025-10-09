Aqua Security Named Cybersecurity Solution Of The Year For Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ninth Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Recognize Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies Around the World

BOSTON, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced that Aqua Secure AI has been named“Cybersecurity Solution of the Year for Artificial Intelligence” in the ninth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, the annual program recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry.

Aqua Secure AI is a first-of-its-kind solution delivering full lifecycle security for AI applications within Kubernetes and other cloud native environments. It embeds AI protection at the application layer without code changes or performance impact, combining deep development visibility with intelligent runtime defense. Secure AI monitors prompt behavior and model usage, enforcing context-aware security policies in real time, without SDKs or proxies, to stop risks like prompt injection, jailbreaks, and unsafe model behavior. With unified insights across development, infrastructure, and runtime, and 100% workload visibility through its embedded agent, Aqua ensures continuous, policy-based governance and protection for all AI workloads.

“We set out to address the widening gap between modern security needs and what traditional tools can deliver. Built on our decade of container security expertise, Secure AI offers a scalable, future-proof solution that outpaces both threat actors and industry peers,” said Dror Davidoff, co-founder and CEO of Aqua Security.“As analysts predict over a billion new AI applications by 2028, with most running in containers, our focus remains on securing this rapidly expanding attack surface.”

The 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program received thousands of nominations from more than 20 countries around the world, representing everything from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year's winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today's increasingly complex threat landscape.

“Aqua Secure AI delivers full lifecycle security tailored for the modern stack, empowering organizations to innovate with GenAI while staying in control,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.“With Aqua Security, organizations can finally keep pace with the velocity of innovation. In a space cluttered with outdated tools and narrow use cases, Aqua stands out with a unified, intelligent, and deeply embedded approach to securing the future of AI and cloud-native development.”

To learn more about Aqua's Secure AI, visit the company's website .

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security protects every cloud native application from code to cloud to prompt. As the pioneer in container and AI workload security, Aqua delivers full lifecycle protection across every stage of the development lifecycle in real time. Our unified CNAPP combines agentless and agent-based controls with industry-leading runtime security for cloud, on-prem, hybrid, multi-cloud, VM and mainframe environments. The Aqua Platform provides best-in-class security agents, scanning powered by Trivy, and advanced contextual vulnerability management to reduce noise and accelerate remediation. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, Israel and secures more than 40% of the Fortune 100. Learn more at aquasec .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact:

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

...