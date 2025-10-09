The Residences At The St. Regis Los Cabos Achieve Phase One Sales Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reginald Bouzy Presents Exclusive Oceanfront Residences in Quivira Los Cabos' $1 Billion Development

Miami, Florida, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bouzy Group, under the leadership of renowned luxury real estate broker Reginald Bouzy, today announced a significant sales milestone for The Residences at The St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira, a landmark $1 billion oceanfront development on Mexico's Baja Peninsula. With only 74 residences available in Phase One and no additional phases planned, this ultra-luxury enclave sets a new standard for coastal living, attracting discerning global buyers seeking unparalleled exclusivity.





Oceanfront luxury meets tranquility at The Residences at The St. Regis Los Cabos.

Unrivaled Coastal Elegance

Located within the prestigious Quivira Los Cabos, recently honored as Development of the Year by Golf Magazine, The Residences at The St. Regis Los Cabos span 33 acres along 1,200 feet of pristine Pacific coastline. This exclusive collection includes:

. 13 oceanview condominiums, starting at $4.5 million.

. Two penthouse oceanview condominiums, pricing available upon request.

. Nine direct oceanfront villas, starting at $13.5 million.

. One signature Astor Villa, a bespoke offering with pricing upon request.

Each residence exemplifies architectural excellence, featuring Sub-Zero and Wolf kitchens, spa-inspired marble bathrooms, and expansive terraces with private hot tubs. Owners enjoy privileged access to private beaches, world-class St. Regis resort amenities, iconic St. Regis Butler Service, and optional membership to the Jack Nicklaus-designed Quivira Golf Club.

A Rare Investment Opportunity

“The Residences at The St. Regis Los Cabos represent a singular opportunity to own within one of the world's most coveted destinations,” said Reginald Bouzy, Founder and CEO of The Bouzy Group.“Combining timeless design, exclusive amenities, and pre-opening pricing, this project offers lasting value for those seeking both a luxurious lifestyle and a strategic investment.”

Strategically positioned at the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula, The Residences provide convenient access to international airports, private jet terminals, fine dining, and Los Cabos' renowned natural attractions. The project anchors a thriving luxury real estate market in Baja California, driven by growing global demand for high-end properties. With limited availability, Phase One ownership promises enduring exclusivity and strong investment potential.

About The Bouzy Group

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, The Bouzy Group, an affiliate of Coldwell Banker, specializes in luxury residential and investment properties across Florida, New Jersey, Mexico, and Panama. Led by Reginald“Reggie” Bouzy, a distinguished luxury property specialist, the firm is recognized for its client-centric approach, integrity, and deep market expertise, delivering seamless transactions for an international clientele.

