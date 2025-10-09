403
Azeri Economy Min.: We Seek To Increase Trade With Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov affirmed on Thursday, the strength and solidity of the historical relations between his country and Kuwait at various levels, particularly economically and commercially.
He also noted his country's determination to increase trade exchange, given Kuwait's important strategic location.
In a speech at the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), attended by representatives of the Kuwaiti private sector, Minister Jabbarov said that his country has a stable economy and a strong private sector and seeks to increase the rate of trade and investment exchange with Kuwait.
He noted that the investment environment in his country is encouraging and enjoys direct support and patronage from the government.
The minister reviewed a number of investment opportunities available to Kuwaiti investors in vital sectors, most notably food security, energy, and real estate, expressing his thanks to the Chamber for hosting the meeting.
In a press statement following the meeting, KCCI emphasized the importance of meetings that bring together business leaders in Kuwait and Azerbaijan, providing them with opportunities for cooperation that benefit both countries.
KCCI also emphasized the endeavor to transform shared priorities into tangible results that deepen cooperation frameworks, particularly in trade, expand investment flows, and promote sustainable growth for both countries, noting that trade between the two countries has witnessed significant development in recent years, but it falls short of the desired level.
The two countries could expand the scope of their sectoral cooperation and export basket, in addition to cooperating to enhance market access, certification of conformity, and logistics routes.
Targeted promotional efforts, particularly in the field of value-added goods and services, along with trade facilitation, trade missions, and investment partnerships, could contribute to stimulating more dynamic and mutually beneficial economic exchange.
The meeting included a presentation by representatives of participating Azerbaijani and Kuwaiti companies, introducing various areas of work and activities and reviewing the most prominent investment opportunities available for cooperation in both countries. (end)
