Russia Declares Cause Of Azeri Plane Crash In 2024
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Russian Presidency said on Thursday that causes of the Azeri plane (AZAL airlines) crashed in December 2024 became clear after thorough surveillance of the tragic incident circumstances.
The Kremlin said in a statement that President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, affirmed that the plane might have been hit with shrapnel from blast of a missile unleashed by the Russian defense forces targeting a Ukrainian plane that was flying in the region at the same time.
Two missiles were unleashed but did not hit the target, Putin said, adding the crew was notified to land at Makhashkalaa but they preferred to return to the takeoff airport.
Russia will hold legal assessment for conducts of the concerned officials and would pay compensations for victims' families, according to the official statement.
The ill-fated aircraft was flying from Baku to Grozny. It crashed in the morning of December 25 last year near a town in Kazakhstan, killing 38 peoples.
The official statement added that Putin apologized to the Azeri president for the tragic incident. (end)
