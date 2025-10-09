Aqua-Tots Swim School Opens Doors In Braintree, MA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global leader in swim education expands its commitment to water safety across Massachusetts

Braintree, MA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is thrilled to share that its second Massachusetts location is now open in the vibrant town of Braintree. Serving children of all ages and abilities, the school is dedicated to helping South Shore families build lifelong water safety skills and confidence throughout the year.

Aqua-Tots' world-renowned swim and water safety curriculum has been trusted by parents for more than 30 years and is used in 14 countries. The company strives to give parents peace of mind by helping children become safe, confident swimmers for life by offering quality swim classes. The company is dedicated to putting“safety first and fun every second” into every lesson.

Franchise owners Mo Thweny, Bashar Hannosh, Jason Ibrahim and Tyler Bradshaw are excited to assist local families in learning essential water safety skills in Aqua-Tots Braintree's heated, indoor pool. Parents can choose from class sizes of one, two or four students to suit their child's needs. The year-round swim school also makes accessibility a priority by offering adaptive and Fast Track lessons to ensure the right fit for every skill level.

“Opening Aqua-Tots Braintree is about more than teaching swim lessons-it's about protecting what matters most,” said Mo Thweny.“Water brings so much joy, but it can become dangerous in an instant. By equipping children lifesaving skills, we hope to give parents peace of mind and help families enjoy every splash, every swim, and every moment by the water with safety in mind.”

Aqua-Tots Braintree is located at 270 Grove St., next to Stop & Shop at Grove and Liberty Street. The new 8,100-square-foot facility is easily accessible to families in Braintree, Quincy, Weymouth and nearby towns. The school features a 90-degree, 76-foot-long pool with 16 swim zones, 15 changing rooms and an expansive glass viewing area, where parents can sit back, relax and watch their child's progress from the school's signature red chairs. Families are invited to use the facility's fully stocked vanity to get ready before and after class.

Families are invited to visit during business hours to connect with the team, explore the facility, and discover more about the programs offered. With an emphasis on convenience for busy families, Aqua-Tots offers a wide variety of class times, including evening and weekend availability. Parents can now reserve the lesson time that works best for their family's schedule. This can be done in person, over the phone, online or on the Aqua-Tots app.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots/braintree/, email ... or call 781-345-4004.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 175 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

