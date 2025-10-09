MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exhale expands its 2025 THCA catalog with two premium strains: Purple Zkittlez and Gelato 42, crafted for quality, potency, and compliance. Read more.

Glendale, CA, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a highly anticipated response to increasing demand for quality THCA strains in 2025, Exhale Wellness, the trusted brand for premium users, has announced the launch of two new products, Purple Zkittlez and Gelato 42.

The move has further cemented Exhale's positioning as a leading vendor carrying, what many consider, the best THCA flower selections in the marketplace.

What is THCA Flower?

At the launch event, Exhale's team highlighted what THCA flower meant for wellness enthusiasts and recreational users.

Wellness enthusiasts are fond of THCA flowers for their noted potential benefits in supporting calm, relaxation, and revitalization of mind and body. They rely mainly on the flower's raw form, since it is non-psychoactive, and delivers the benefits in the most natural and clean way, without the classic cannabis high.

On the other hand, recreational users are generally fans of smoking and vaping THCA flowers, as exposing them to heat would lead to decarboxylation of THCA and its conversion to THC, the psychoactive cannabinoid of the cannabis plant.

Exhale's new strains, as stated by the company experts, could be used in either way.

Top 2 Best THCA Flower Strains to Try in 2025

While unveiling the two standout additions, Exhale's team highlighted their key features, benefits, and best use cases in detail. Here's what they disclosed:

#1. Purple Zkittlez THCA Flower Strain





Exhale Wellness publicly introduced Purple Zkittlez THCA flower, an Indica-leaning hybrid, at their launch event. The strain caught everyone's attention for its beautiful look and candy-like smell. According to company representatives, the strain was part of their expanded THCA product line, with a stunningly purple appearance along with a naturally-grown profile.

Product Specifications:



THCA potency: 18.4%

Indica-leaning hybrid (70-80% Indica)

Available in 3.5g, 7g, 14g, and 28g

100% compliant with the federal farm bill Not for shipment in restricted states

What Is So Special?

Purple Zkittlez highlighted a unique blend of terpenes, including caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, that contributed to its fruity candy-like flavor, strengthening its position as one of the best THCA flowers in 2025, especially in terms of taste.

Recommended Use

Purple Zkittlez was recommended for use in the evening, or in situations when users would like to achieve stress relief or elevation in mood. The strain was noted to offer calm without heavy sedation, making it a versatile option for unwinding after a long day.

Pros



Rich, fruity, candy-like flavor and aroma

Brightness in appearance: rich purple buds

Experience balance with euphoria and relaxation

Naturally grown, lab tested for quality Reported support for stress relief and balanced mood.

#2. Gelato 42 THCA Flower Strain

Alongside the Purple Zkittlez strain, Exhale Wellness also promoted Gelato 42 THCA flower variety, a high-end Indica-dominant hybrid with an impressive potency and amazing dessert-like flavor. Being a phenotype of the well-known Gelato line, Gelato 42 was released as the strongest THCA flower in the catalog. It was likely to attract pro users looking for depth of experience.

Product Details



THCA potency: 29.1%

Indica-dominant hybrid strain

Available: 3.5g (1/8), 7g (1/4), 14g (1/2), 28g (1oz)

Organically grown in the US Cruelty free

What Is So Special?

Gelato 42's rare combination of high potency with a nice, balanced sweetness and flavor was notably its most unique aspect. The flavor profile was a balance of sweet cream with fruity and flowery notes, and the buds were nice and dense with plenty of visible trichomes.

Recommended Use

Gelato 42 was recommended as an evening strain for relaxing after a stressful day. Effects included mental uplift and calming of the body while providing some relaxation without being a heavy sedative.

Pros



Very high THCA content, ideal for seasoned users

Creamy, fruity, and complex flavor

Visually rich buds with dynamic colors

Relaxing yet uplifting effects Lab tested for safety and quality

Benefits of Using THCA Flower

At the launch event, experts also highlighted key advantages of the new strains, which embody an understanding of science and customer behavior. Here's what they noted:

Calming effects: Many attendees connected THCA flower with calm, relaxing effects, offering instant release from stress and anxiety while unwinding on a busy day.

Comfort support: Advocates felt the THCA flower's cannabinoid profile also offered a sense of relief when instances of physical discomfort arise.

Encouraged balance: The presented strains were characterized as helping with overall emotional and mental balance, supporting a more holistic-oriented view of wellness.

Natural wellness: Presenters conveyed how Exhale's best THCA flower strains could provide a safe and natural alternative to synthetic wellness supplements currently dominating the market.

Support for focus and clarity: Experts at the event discussed how using THCA flower during the daytime led to improved mental clarity and sustained focus, enhancing overall productivity.

How to Choose the Best THCA Flower?

Towards the end of the launch event, Exhale Wellness speakers provided helpful information on how customers can choose among its latest THCA flower strains. Although this primarily involved personal preferences, there were some quantitative aspects to examine:



THCA potency: The cannabinoid content of THCA flower is the most evident measure of potency. For attendees to choose the right THCA flower, they must consider strains with clear labeling of THCA percentage, making it a baseline for comparison.



Visual quality: The speakers emphasized examining the visual appeal of premium THCA flower, often characterized by well-defined buds, color, and trichomes, implying a level of care in cultivation and post-harvest handling.



Grow Method: While not explicitly defined for consumers, experts detailed how growing methods, including organic and indoor methods, alone and in combination, affect the profile of THCA flower.



Lab testing: The presenters pointed out that third-party lab testing assures the THCA flower in question meets safety and quality benchmarks. Their certificates of analysis create transparency around the expected cannabinoid content and the absence of common contaminants.



Brand Transparency: The experts also emphasized that reliable producers would want to communicate about their sourcing, cultivation, and testing in ways that allow their consumers to form trust around their purchases.

Customer review: Finally, the event organizers acknowledged that from a buyer's perspective, reviews from existing customers were vital information. They helped identify past user experiences and whether they align with the product's reputation of being the best THCA flower in the market.

THCA Flower vs THC Flower: What's the Difference?

One of the most common questions asked by attendees at the launch event was how Exhale's THCA flowers were distinct from the brand's THC flower collection. Company experts answered the same in extreme detail.

Firstly, they highlighted the fact that THCA flower contains tetrahydrocannabinolic acid in its unaltered form, which is not psychoactive until heated up. In contrast, THC flower contains THC, the psychoactive compound that produces intoxication, even in its raw form.

Presenters also stated that it is common for consumers to select THCA as a wellness-based natural alternative. At the same time, THC flower is more associated with recreational use, especially considering the intense and rapidly hitting euphoria it produces upon consumption.

How to Use THCA Flower Effectively?

Another question attendees asked was how to integrate THCA flower into their day-to-day routine to receive maximum benefits. Exhale's team answered this question with a few helpful tips:



Storage: THCA flower should be stored in an airtight container, away from light and moisture, to ensure freshness and potency are fully maintained.



Decarboxylation: Experts stated that the decarboxylation of THCA was an essential step for those consumers who seek a recreational high from their THCA consumption.



Ways to consume were: Among the multiple ways to consume the flower, the following were distinctly highlighted -



Smoking (fastest): Considered the quickest way to experience the activated THC compounds, following THCA decarboxylation.



Vaping (cleaner): Presented as a technique that may provide smoother inhalation than smoking using combustion.

Cooking: Attendees learned about infusing THCA flower in butter or oils and cooking them with many recipes and edibles.

Dosing Tips: Experts advised that if attendees were due to consume cannabis for the first time, they should start their initial intake with a small amount and adjust over time until the effects "felt right". This approach would prevent them from taking too much too soon, leading to overwhelming impacts.

Is THCA Legal?

Many people were inquisitive about the legality of Exhale's new THCA flower strains in the United States. Experts informed that the latest strains are absolutely legal at the federal level, since they are hemp-derived and contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by dry weight.

Plus, the brand also complies with local laws and ensures shipping only to states where THCA flowers are legal. This essentially led consumers to utilize Exhale's best THCA flowers legally at both the federal level and in their state of residence.

FAQs About THCA Flower

Which brand offers the best THCA flower?

Exhale Wellness is recognized for consistency and quality, with its 2025 catalog featuring premium strains like Purple Zkittlez and Gelato 42. Both reflect the standards expected from the best THCA flower strains available today.

What type of THCA flower delivers the strongest effects?

Strains with higher THCA percentages typically produce stronger effects once activated. Among current offerings, Exhale's Gelato 42 (29.1% THCA) is noted for its high potency, while Purple Zkittlez balances strength with relaxation and flavor.

Can smoking THCA-infused flower make you feel high?

Yes. In raw form, THCA flower is non-intoxicating. However, when smoked or heated, THCA converts into THC, producing psychoactive effects. Strains like Gelato 42 and Purple Zkittlez both deliver notable euphoria after decarboxylation.

How long do the effects of a THCA high typically last?

The effects generally last for 2-4 hours, depending on strain potency, consumption method, and personal tolerance.

What's the reason dispensaries carry THCA flower?

Dispensaries carry THCA flower to meet demand for federally compliant hemp-derived products offline. However, Exhale's new strains, including Purple Zkittlez and Gelato 42, can only be purchased online.

Final Thoughts: Choosing the Right THCA Flower

The launch of Exhale's new THCA flower strains underscored the brand's long-standing commitment to offer premium quality, legal cannbis products to natural wellness enthusiasts in the US. With strains like Purple Zkittlez and Geato 42, they can now have access to high-potency, flavorsome, and lab-verified options.

For additional information, visit

