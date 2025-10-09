BCB, Tourism Board Join Hands To Promote Cricket Tourism In Bangladesh

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at transforming cricket into a key driver for promoting Bangladesh as a global tourism destination.

The MoU was signed at the BTB headquarters in the capital in the presence of BCB President Md Aminul Islam, BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Cricket Tourism Advisor Md Shakawath Hossain, BTB CEO Nuzhat Yasmin, BTB Director (Admin and Finance) Abu Salim Mahmud-Ul Hasan, and Director (Marketing, Planning, and Public Relations) Saleha Binte Siraj, among other senior officials from both organizations.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will collaborate to highlight Bangladesh's tourism potential through cricket by developing joint campaigns, promotional events, and destination-based initiatives. These will include trophy tours, cultural showcases, themed travel packages, and partnerships with tour operators, hotels, and travel agencies to attract both local and international visitors.

BCB President Md Aminul Islam said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to integrating sports and tourism for national branding.“This collaboration embodies our vision of presenting Bangladesh not only as a strong cricketing nation but also as a distinctive tourism destination,” he said.“Cricket is one of the most powerful unifying forces in Bangladesh, and we believe it can play a vital role in showcasing our heritage, culture, and natural beauty to the world.”

Echoing similar optimism, BTB CEO Nuzhat Yasmin said the partnership will open new avenues for tourism growth.“This initiative between the BCB and BTB will create fresh opportunities to promote Bangladesh globally and strengthen linkages between tourism stakeholders,” she noted.“Through cricket, we can attract more visitors and enhance the country's image as a vibrant and welcoming destination.”

The collaboration is expected to leverage Bangladesh's growing cricket popularity to boost sports tourism, create economic opportunities, and strengthen the nation's presence on the international tourism map.

