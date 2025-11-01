Kim Kardashian Says Moon Landing 'Didn't Happen', NASA Sends Her A Reality Check

NASA hit back on Thursday at reality TV star Kim Kardashian 's claim that the 1969 Moon landing "didn't happen," a theory consistently debunked over decades.

"Yes, we've been to the Moon before... 6 times!" NASA acting administrator Sean Duffy wrote on social media platform X.

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took the first steps on the Moon's surface during the Apollo 11 mission. However, conspiracy theories about the Moon landing have swirled for nearly 50 years, with the most recent comments coming on the latest episode of the A-list celebrity's series "The Kardashians."

"I'm sending you a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and the other one," Kardashian tells co-star Sarah Paulson. Kardashian then reads a quote allegedly from Aldrin, responding to a question about the scariest moment of the expedition.

"There was no scary moment because it didn't happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't because it didn't happen," she said.

It remains unclear to which article Kardashian was referring or whether the comments were from Aldrin, who was alleged to have punched a man in 2022 for harassing him about the Apollo 11 mission being a hoax.

Speaking with producers in the episode, Kardashian again claims the space mission was "fake" and cites "a few videos on Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn't happen."

"He says it all the time now in interviews," she said.

Duffy tagged Kardashian in his X post and highlighted the Artemis mission, NASA's current moon exploration program.

"We won the last space race and we will win this one too," he said before inviting Kardashian to the Kennedy Space Center for the mission's launch.