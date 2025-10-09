403
Mitsubishi Electric India Launches MEET - Mobile Training Vehicle To Empower Channel Partners
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 09 October 2025 - Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI), a global leader in electrical and electronic equipment, is proud to announce the launch of MEET (Mitsubishi Electric Express Training), a mobile training vehicle designed to provide doorstep training for the staff of its channel partners for its AC division across North India.
The program is designed to equip engineers and mechanics with practical and theoretical training in the field of installation and troubleshooting ACs and Compressor to improve their technical capabilities and strengthen product understanding. The project will serve more than 200 channel partners across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir in the fiscal year 2025-26.
Talking about the initiative, Mr. Neeraj Gupta, Deputy Head- Air Conditioning Systems, Mitsubishi Electric India, said, "With MEET, we are introducing an innovative model of mobile, hands-on training that will establish a new standard in technical excellence. This project will enable our partners to be at the forefront of superior Customer service."
Through this training session, Mitsubishi Electric India is strengthening its commitment to partner enablement and service excellence. This program is an indicator of Mitsubishi Electric India's efforts to enhance its channel ecosystem and ensure superior service quality through targeted training and skill development.
About Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt Ltd -:
With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its "Changes for the Better." The company recorded consolidated group sales of 5,521.7 billion yen (USD 36.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
