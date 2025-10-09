403
Barcelona-Villarreal Fixture to Take Place in Miami
(MENAFN) In a landmark move for Spanish football, La Liga announced Wednesday that the December 20 fixture between Villarreal and FC Barcelona will no longer take place at Villarreal's home ground, Estadio de la Cerámica. Instead, the match will be staged at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA.
“This match is a historic step that takes La Liga and Spanish football to an all-new level,” said La Liga president Javier Tebas in an official statement.
“We understand and respect the concerns this decision may raise, but it is important to put it in context: this is one game out of the 380 that make up the season. La Liga represents millions of fans around the world, including many who follow their teams passionately and deserve the chance to experience seeing them live at least once,” Tebas added.
The announcement follows UEFA's recent decision to allow two domestic league matches to be hosted abroad. Alongside the Villarreal-Barcelona clash in the U.S., Serie A sides AC Milan and Como are set to play in Australia.
In a bid to ease fan frustration, Villarreal pledged to cover travel and accommodation costs for its season ticket holders wishing to attend the game in Miami. Additionally, La Liga confirmed that “compensation measures have also been put in place for the home club's season-ticket holders.”
Despite the logistical support, the decision remains controversial. Fan associations and Spain’s players' union AFE have voiced firm opposition. The move also drew criticism from Real Madrid, which argues that relocating the match effectively hands Barcelona a home advantage due to its substantial U.S. supporter base.
The debate continues as La Liga pushes forward with its global expansion strategy.
