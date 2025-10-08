Priyanka Chopra Vs Deepika Padukone: Who's The Richest Bollywood Queen?

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are top Bollywood stars. Priyanka's global projects and businesses make her richer, while Deepika earns big in films and endorsements. Both are successful and influential icons.

Two of India's biggest global icons, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone, have made a name for themselves not just with their acting talent but also with their massive net worth and luxurious lifestyles. Both are fashion-forward, brand-savvy, and box-office powerhouses, but when it comes to money, who's really on top?

Let's break it down.

According to the latest estimates:

Priyanka Chopra's net worth is between ₹620–₹650 crore

Deepika Padukone's net worth is around ₹500 crore

While both figures are staggering, Priyanka currently has the upper hand - thanks to her global ventures, Hollywood projects, and smart business moves.

Film Earnings

Deepika charges around ₹15–30 crore per film, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

Priyanka also commands top-tier pay for her Bollywood roles, but her international projects like Quantico, The White Tiger, and Citadel have added significant value to her income.

Brand Endorsements

Both actresses are marketing gold.

Deepika endorses several high-end and mass-market brands, reportedly charging ₹7–10 crore per endorsement.

Priyanka collaborates with both Indian and international brands (including global giants like Bulgari and Max Factor), adding substantially to her income.

Their homes scream luxury.

Deepika owns a ₹119 crore bungalow in Mumbai's posh Pali Hill, along with a farmhouse in Alibaug and other properties.

Priyanka has homes in Mumbai, Goa, and Los Angeles, including a lavish $20 million mansion in LA with husband Nick Jonas.

Business Ventures

Both actresses are more than just pretty faces; they're businesswomen, too.

Deepika launched her skincare brand 82°E and has invested in startups across wellness and lifestyle sectors.

Priyanka runs her own production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, and has invested in tech companies, fashion labels, and even a restaurant in New York.

Global Reach

Priyanka Chopra is undeniably more global at this stage. From her role in Quantico to Hollywood films and red carpet appearances at the Met Gala and Oscars, she's carved a solid international identity.

Deepika Padukone is catching up - she's starring in international films (like XXX: Return of Xander Cage) and was a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

While Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful and influential actresses in India today, Priyanka Chopra edges ahead in terms of overall net worth and global influence.