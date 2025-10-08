Pataskala Fence Company Adds New Service Of Composite Deck Installation To Better Serve Pataskala Ohio And The Surrounding Licking County Areas

Pataskala, Ohio - October 8, 2025 - Pataskala Fence Company, a longtime provider of residential and commercial fencing services in central Ohio, today announced an expansion of its service offerings: the company will now provide composite deck installation in the Pataskala area and surrounding communities. As a qualified composite deck contractor , Pataskala Fence Company promises to only use the highest quality material and labor for its Pataskala residents.

For over 15 years, Pataskala Fence Company has built its reputation on quality materials and craftsmanship in wood, vinyl, and ornamental fences. The move into composite decking reflects growing homeowner demand for low-maintenance, durable outdoor living spaces-a natural extension of the company's core strengths in exterior structures.

“Many of our clients already trust us for fences and traditional decks,” said Zack Leddingham of Pataskala Fence Company.“The move to become a composite deck company allows us to give them access to a product that resists rot, fading, and wear with less upkeep over time.”

A Strategic Expansion

Composite decking is a lumber alternative made from wood fiber and polymer blends; it is often marketed as more durable and longer lasting than traditional wood decks. As consumer interest in sustainable, low-maintenance materials increases, more homeowners are seeking composite options.

By integrating composite deck installation into its offerings, Pataskala Fence Company can provide:

Design continuity - coordinated aesthetic and structural alignment between fences and decks

Single-contractor convenience - a streamlined process for homeowners managing multiple exterior projects

Material guidance - help in selecting composite products suited for Ohio's climate

Warranty oversight - accountability for installation and performance

Local Impact

Pataskala Fence Company serves Pataskala, Columbus, Granville, Newark, New Albany, Reynoldsburg, and neighboring communities. With this added service, the company aims to meet growing regional interest in outdoor living enhancements. Real estate data and remodeling trends have shown that outdoor amenities like decks can significantly affect home appeal in suburban markets.

In its rollout phase, Pataskala Fence Company plans to:

1. Pilot composite deck projects in existing customer neighborhoods

2. Partner with suppliers of well-known composite decking brands

3. Train installation crews in composite decking best practices

4. Offer consultations to homeowners curious about the benefits and trade-offs of composite vs. traditional decking

About Pataskala Fence Company

Pataskala Fence Company is a family-owned contractor based in Pataskala, Ohio, specializing in fence and deck construction, repair, and maintenance. Their service portfolio includes wood fences, vinyl fences, chain link, aluminum, wood decks, and now composite decks. The company emphasizes quality materials, transparent pricing, and local responsiveness.

For more information about their new composite deck services or to schedule a consultation, visit or call 614-714-1333.