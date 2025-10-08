Noah Eliot Vanderhoeven

PhD Candidate, Political Science, Western University

I have an Honours Double Major in Political Science and Economics at Huron University College. I then went on to get my Masters in Political Science at Western University. I am currently a PhD Candidate at Western University. My preliminary research involves the confluence of sports and politics.

I am currently the Co-Chair of The Graduate Association of Political Science. This position allows me to organize methodological workshops and social events for political science graduate students. I have also been a Teaching Assistant for the following classes: Canadian Politics and Data Science. Through these classes, I have taught students and gained a better knowledge base as an educator. In addition to these roles, I have also taught data science workshops with GLOCAL, a digital civic engagement non-for-profit.

I have also worked as a Research Assistant on projects in Gender Canadian Politics and Political Psychology. I have helped collect conversation data in a lab setting using facial recognition technology and physiological data in a lab-in-the-field setting including, heart rate, skin conductance, blood volume pulse and skin temperature. You can learn more about these experiences via my CV/Resume.

–present PhD Candidate, Western University

2022 Western University, Masters of the Arts in Political Science

