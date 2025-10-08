Noah Eliot Vanderhoeven
-
PhD Candidate, Political Science,
Western University
I have an Honours Double Major in Political Science and Economics at Huron University College. I then went on to get my Masters in Political Science at Western University. I am currently a PhD Candidate at Western University. My preliminary research involves the confluence of sports and politics.
I am currently the Co-Chair of The Graduate Association of Political Science. This position allows me to organize methodological workshops and social events for political science graduate students. I have also been a Teaching Assistant for the following classes: Canadian Politics and Data Science. Through these classes, I have taught students and gained a better knowledge base as an educator. In addition to these roles, I have also taught data science workshops with GLOCAL, a digital civic engagement non-for-profit.
I have also worked as a Research Assistant on projects in Gender Canadian Politics and Political Psychology. I have helped collect conversation data in a lab setting using facial recognition technology and physiological data in a lab-in-the-field setting including, heart rate, skin conductance, blood volume pulse and skin temperature. You can learn more about these experiences via my CV/Resume.Experience
-
–present
PhD Candidate, Western University
-
2022
Western University, Masters of the Arts in Political Science
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment