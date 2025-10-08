Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Starmer says UK won’t ease visa policies for Indians


2025-10-08 09:15:23
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has ruled out any relaxation of visa regulations for Indian citizens, stating that immigration “played no part” in the UK-India free trade agreement signed in July.

Speaking to reporters en route to Mumbai for a two-day visit, Starmer emphasized that the focus of the deal was on strengthening business ties, investment, and job creation, not on altering migration policy.

“The issue is not about visas,” Starmer said. “It’s about business-to-business engagement and investment and prosperity coming into the United Kingdom.”

Starmer arrived in India on Wednesday, leading a delegation of over 100 business leaders, university heads, and cultural figures aimed at boosting bilateral investment and revitalizing Britain’s sluggish economy.

The multibillion-dollar trade agreement, finalized in July after years of negotiations, is expected to reduce tariffs on British goods such as gin, whisky, medical devices, electrical equipment, cosmetics, chocolate, and luxury cars, making them more affordable in India.

In return, the deal offers India a three-year exemption on social security contributions for its citizens working in the UK on short-term visas and is expected to benefit India’s IT and services sector.

When asked whether the UK might introduce special visa routes to attract Indian tech entrepreneurs, Starmer said Britain aims to draw “top global talent” but reiterated that no new visa pathways for India are planned.

According to UK Trade and Investment, total bilateral trade between the two countries reached $57.7 billion in 2024.

India is also negotiating a similar free trade deal with the United States, as it faces new 50% tariffs on most of its exports to the US imposed under President Donald Trump’s administration.

