Thousands file biggest lawsuit in UK over river pollution
(MENAFN) A landmark legal action has been filed in the UK’s High Court, marking the largest environmental pollution lawsuit in the country’s history. Nearly 4,000 people are participating in the claim against major poultry producers and a water company, alleging “extensive and widespread pollution” in three rivers: the Wye, Lugg, and Usk.
Claimants argue that the rivers’ deterioration in recent years has severely impacted local businesses, property values, and recreational use, and are seeking “substantial damages” alongside court-ordered clean-up measures. The defendants—Avara Foods Limited, Freemans of Newent Limited, and Welsh Water—deny the allegations.
Celine O’Donovan of law firm Leigh Day said the case is unprecedented in the UK for three reasons: the number of claimants, the geographical scale of the damage, and the total damages sought. All participants either live or work along the rivers or use them for leisure activities such as swimming and canoeing.
The pollution is attributed to a combination of chicken manure and sewage spills, which have degraded water quality and suffocated fish and other wildlife. The Wye River, in particular, has become emblematic of concerns over the declining condition of the UK’s waterways. Around 23 million chickens—a quarter of the nation’s poultry—are raised within the river’s catchment area. The Wye flows 155 miles from the Cambrian Mountains in mid-Wales along the England-Wales border to the Severn Estuary.
The River Lugg, a major Wye tributary, flows mainly through Herefordshire, while the River Usk passes through the Brecon Beacons National Park and the Blaenavon Industrial Landscape World Heritage Site before emptying into the Bristol Channel at Newport. All three rivers are protected for their ecological importance, supporting species such as otters, freshwater pearl mussels, and Atlantic salmon.
Wildlife filmmaker Justine Evans, the lead claimant, described a “stark decline” in the Wye’s condition, noting that the once-clear waters have become murky and slimy, drastically affecting both her experience living nearby and the river’s wildlife. “It's horrible to think what has happened to the wildlife it is home to,” she said.
