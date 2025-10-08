403
Tek Wire Rolls Out Subscription-Based IT Services for SMBs
(MENAFN- Ahref) Tek Wire has launched its subscription-based IT services for small and medium-sized businesses. With the aim of making technical support for enterprises easy, Tek Wire has added several of the latest services to its comprehensive computer and printer support service model. The new service model has everything from basic setup and troubleshooting to advanced monthly sessions and desk service support across the USA.
“Small and medium-sized businesses often struggle to find reliable and affordable IT solutions. Tek Wire is a smart move, as it gives SMBs access to enterprise-level support at reasonable prices,” according to an IT expert.
Tek Wire New Subscription-Based IT Service Model
Tek Wire has been a long-standing presence in the IT service industry for 8 years. It has assisted over 20,000 users during its service period and has now upgraded its service model to offer enterprise-level computer and printer, and email support services. It has divided the services into two packages: Incidental and advanced. Both packages enable users to set up and remotely manage their computers and printers.
“The new service model eliminates the hassle of IT management for businesses, delivering reliable support, quick troubleshooting, and 24/7remote assistance in the U.S,” said an IT expert at Tek Wire.
What Does the Incidental Package Provide in Tek Wire?
The incidental package is the basic package offered by Tek Wire. It involves the basic setup and troubleshooting services for computers, printers, and email accounts.
Operating system & printer assistance: Tek Wire assists users in setting up their operating systems and printers.
System driver installation and troubleshooting: This feature assists users in installing relevant system drivers and software, as well as troubleshooting any errors that may occur.
Email setup and troubleshooting services: Tek Wire sets up and troubleshoots email accounts for users to ease business operations.
Cloud storage, backup, and restore service: Tek Wire also provides backup and restore services for business email and manages the cloud storage.
What Does the Advanced Package Provide in Tek Wire?
The advanced package provides essential support services for systems, printers, and email accounts. It includes the following services.
Device and Software Setup Support Services: Tek Wire provides setup support services for computers, printers, smart TVs, and other peripheral devices. Additionally, it offers services for software across all these devices.
Email setup and troubleshooting services: Tek Wire sets up and manages email accounts for small and medium-sized businesses.
Data protection and backup services: It manages, backs up, and restores data and cloud storage for PCs and emails, and secures data across devices.
IT support & Installation: Provides remote assistance for computer and printer support. It covers all the services from the incidental package.
Premium care and dedicated support: Provides free monthly sessions and access to a dedicated support desk.
24/7 Online Assistance for SMBs
Tek Wire offers around-the-clock remote assistance to SMBs in the U.S. The highly professional and experienced team at Tek Wire is dedicated to instantly assisting users with their computer and printer-related issues. The monthly sessions and desk support services are available with the purchase of the advanced package. Users can contact Tek Wire's technicians by calling +1-781-206-3573.
