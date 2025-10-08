Tamari Law Group Expands National Mass Torts Practice With PFAS And Kratom Litigation

EINPresswire/ -- Tamari Law Group announced today the expansion of its national mass torts practice to address growing demand in PFAS contamination and kratom-related injury and wrongful death litigation.

The Chicago-based litigation firm has broadened its capacity to evaluate and pursue cases in these emerging areas, reflecting the nationwide rise in complex consumer and environmental claims.

PFAS Litigation Nationwide

PFAS, commonly referred to as “forever chemicals,” have been detected in water systems throughout the United States.

These chemicals are persistent in the environment and have been linked in scientific studies to potential health risks. Communities, municipalities, and individuals across the country have filed lawsuits against manufacturers and distributors, alleging harm caused by decades of exposure.

Tamari Law Group’s expanded practice will continue to provide free case evaluations to residents and organizations concerned about PFAS contamination.

By increasing resources dedicated to environmental litigation, the firm aims to better serve communities in Illinois and beyond that are seeking accountability and transparency.

Kratom-Related Wrongful Death and Injury Claims

Kratom, an herbal supplement derived from a tree native to Southeast Asia, is sold widely across the United States in smoke shops, convenience stores, and online.

Although marketed as a natural product, kratom has been linked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to risks including addiction, abuse, and, in rare cases, death.

Families who have lost loved ones or individuals who have experienced serious adverse effects have filed lawsuits alleging inadequate warnings or misrepresentation of kratom’s safety.

By expanding its mass torts practice, Tamari Law Group is increasing its focus on kratom-related litigation. The firm’s attorneys will continue to provide free consultations to families and individuals who believe they may have claims related to kratom injury or wrongful death.

“PFAS contamination and kratom-related injuries are national issues that continue to grow in scope,” said Walid J. Tamari, founding partner of Tamari Law Group and a member of America’s Top 100 Attorneys in Illinois.

“By expanding our practice, we aim to ensure that families and communities have access to the information and resources they need to make informed legal decisions.”

About Tamari Law Group

Tamari Law Group is a Chicago-based litigation firm with offices in Illinois and New York. and California. The firm represents clients in complex civil cases, including environmental contamination, product liability, wrongful death, business torts, and consumer protection. Founding partner Walid J. Tamari has been recognized among America’s Top 100 Attorneys and has led the firm in cases involving defective products, toxic torts, and consumer safety.



