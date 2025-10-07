Shilpa Shetty Proves She's Still A 'Forever Batata Vada Girl' With Her Fun Instagram Post

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty proves age is just a number as she celebrates her love for Mumbai's iconic Batata Vada, delighting fans with her fun and relatable foodie post on Instagram

Bollywood's ageless diva Shilpa Shetty continues to impress fans with her balance between glamour, fitness, and genuine love for food. Even at 50, she manages to maintain her enviable wellness regime while enjoying her favorite comfort foods.

Recently, Shilpa shared a fun post on Instagram revealing her soft spot for Mumbai's beloved snack - batata vada. The actress, dressed in a bright bandhani saree, was seen inside her car enjoying the street food classic with her signature cheerful expression.

In her caption, she playfully referred to herself as a“forever batata vada girl,” which perfectly reflected her down-to-earth personality despite her superstar status.

The post quickly went viral as fans filled the comments with heart and drool emojis, appreciating the actress for being so relatable and for showing that even fitness icons indulge in street treats once in a while.

Just a few days before this light-hearted post, Shilpa had celebrated Maha Ashtami with her husband Raj Kundra, daughter Samisha, sister Shamita, and mother Sunanda. The family observed the Kanya Poojan ritual at home - proving once again that Shilpa blends spirituality, family values, and fun in perfect harmony.