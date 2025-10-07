3 WWE Superstars Chris Jericho Has Real-Life Heat With Outside The Ring

Chris Jericho's backstage tensions with these WWE stars have lasted for years. Here's who made the list.

Chris Jericho and CM Punk have shared mutual respect professionally, but their personal relationship has remained strained. Their backstage tension escalated after the infamous Brawl Out incident, where Jericho allegedly referred to Punk as“a cancer” in the AEW locker room. Despite multiple meetings over the years, the animosity between them hasn't fully disappeared.

Jericho and Brock Lesnar's real-life issues began backstage in WWE. The AEW veteran once confronted Lesnar over a spot involving another superstar, which led to a heated exchange. Since then, the two have kept their distance, with Jericho in AEW and Lesnar still active in WWE. A future storyline between them would be compelling, but their personal history suggests it wouldn't be easy to pull off.

The rivalry between Triple H and Chris Jericho isn't just limited to the ring. When Jericho first joined WWE, he didn't get along with Triple H, and their issues reportedly evolved over time. Both men are legends, but their backstage relationship has gone through multiple phases of tension. Despite working together professionally, their personal dynamic has remained complicated.