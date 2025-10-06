Heavy Rain Forecast In Six TN Districts Today
In its latest advisory, the RMC also warned of thundershowers and moderate rain in several other parts of the state. Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Tiruchi districts are expected to see moderate thunderstorms and rain.
Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam may get light to moderate showers with lightning, while Chennai and its surrounding districts -- Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram -- could experience light rain and occasional thunderstorms.
Several areas have already reported early-morning showers and waterlogging.
In Villupuram district, rain lashed Senji, Singavaram, and Ooranithangal for over an hour, leading to flooding in low-lying stretches. At the Senji four-way junction, rainwater mixed with sewage caused difficulties for motorists.
In Tirupattur district, vehicles had to wade slowly through stagnant water on the Vaniyambadi highway, prompting residents to renew their call for the construction of a proper stormwater canal.
In Chennai, the weather office has predicted spells of moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning in some parts of the city, while the suburbs, including Tambaram, Chromepet, and Poonamallee, could also see temporary waterlogging if showers intensify.
Officials have urged the public to remain alert and follow safety measures while travelling in rain-affected areas, particularly in districts where heavy rainfall is predicted.
